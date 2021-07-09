Cancel
You're Gonna Need a Bigger Shirt

By Yang-Yi Go h
GQMagazine
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some days, you want to look good and put in a little extra effort to get your outfit just right. Some days, you can’t be bothered, and slouch around in Taki-stained sweats. And some days it’s both: you want to look good, but can’t be bothered. On those occasions, you need a big shirt. Like, a really big shirt.

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Apparel
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Right Now Is a Great Time to Buy Jeans

There’s never really a bad time to buy new jeans—you can’t have too many spare pairs of the ultimate closet workhorse on deck—but you have even more good reasons than usual to cop some denim right now. Beyond the post-pandemic, post-sweats denim renaissance that’s currently sweeping the nation, a whole lot of great jeans are available at steep markdowns right now.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 25 Best Fashion Finds This Month

Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
The 5 Coolest Lip Color Trends To Try This Summer

One never needs an excuse to wear lip color, but if you can't lean all the way into it after well over a year of shielding your face in public, when can you? For a summer unlike any other, makeup artist Jezz Hill created five looks ranging from the avant-garde to the everyday wearable. Fittingly, Hill derived her inspiration from the world around us. "All of the looks have different colors and moods," she says, "but my main inspiration is always nature — flowers, skies, and nature."
InsideHook

Deal: Get an Iconic Pair of Slides for Just $25

Summertime is slide time, and it doesn’t get any more classic than a pair of Adidas Adilette Slides, now $20 off at Urban Outfitters. We’ve waxed poetic on the slides before, but allow us to briefly reiterate what makes them so good: they’re comfortable, iconic and perfect for wearing from the house to the beach to the locker room and everywhere in between. We even recommend stocking up on an extra pair in the event you tragically forget them at the pool or leave them behind at the gym.
GQMagazine

Adipeau’s Active Face Cream Will Give You the Best Skin of Your Life

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I can think of few compliments as flattering as “Your skin looks amazing!” The subtext goes beyond vanity: it's nice to know you're sleeping enough, drinking plenty of water, eating right—or, at least, that you look like you are. And while actually taking good care of yourself is the most important way to good skin, a targeted product or two also helps.
Q92

Yummy July 4th Top Ten Eats and Treats You Are Gonna Love

Nothing says the holidays like food, family, fun, and more food. It's the American way! ( Well technically, it's the human way seeing as just about every culture on the planet celebrates with food) July 4th for my family usually means a celebration in Rockport complete with a patriotic boat...
We’re gonna be on the radio!

Judi and Joe will be appearing at 6:05 p.m. July 13 on “The Ron Errett Show” on WPIC radio, 790 AM. Ryan Briggs will be guest hosting. Listen in to learn about NEWS On the Green, and call in with any questions or comments.
Gonna do some pocket fishing?

Speaking of fishing my new fishing license arrived today... -- Major Kong 07/07/2021 6:15PM. Major...how much did that run ya? Does age play a role? ** -- HokiesBill48 07/07/2021 10:45PM. I do that already...I went down to the Middle Fork of the Holston... -- Major Kong 07/07/2021 7:56PM. You must...
Coach and BAPE rely on Megan Thee Stallion to sell their fashion collab

Coach has carefully curated its come up by relaunching vintage styles and signing Megan Thee Stallion as an ambassador in 2019. Now, the brand has unveiled a collaboration with BAPE, modeled by none other than Megan and her French bulldog 4oe (both wearing matching co-branded fits). The partnership marks the second time Coach and BAPE have come together — the two powerhouses dropped their first collaboration in 2020 — pushing both brands farther into (or further from?) the luxury streetwear space.
GQMagazine

How to Cop an Ultra-Rare Persian Rug From the Fashion Industry's Favorite Rug Dealer

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. An authentic Persian rug is hard to come by. Faced with the prospect of tracking one down on their own, most shoppers opt to defer the legwork to a dealer with years of trade expertise. The process can be convoluted and exhausting, not to mention ludicrously expensive. Or, at least, it used to be. Now you can simply turn to Mikael Kennedy. A fashion photographer by trade, Kennedy came up in New York's menswear scene before landing in L.A. six years ago. Today, he’s the proprietor of King Kennedy Rugs, a collection of Persian rugs he’s been amassing for well over a decade, and for an impressive roster of committed aesthetes he is the plug. The comments on his Instagram, where Kennedy teases small-batch custom runs and shows off recent acquisitions, read like a guest list to a buzzy fashion week event—buyers, designers, sundry industry insiders. The good news? You don’t have to be an it-bag carrying member of the fashion glitterati—or an especially deep-pocketed home goods enthusiast—to get your hands on one of his exquisite finds, because, as luck would have it, he sells them online.
GQMagazine

10 Things Jason Sudeikis Can't Live Without

There are a few things Jason Sudeikis can't live without when he travels. From a set of Tart optical eyeglasses and Shinola backpack to his Airpod Max and Swiss Army Knife, these are Jason Sudeikis' travel essentials. Transcript. Jason go watch the stuff and I'll bring it up. Yeah, nobody...
Red Tricycle San Francisco

We Finally Got a Bay Area Great Wolf Lodge & You’re Gonna Love It

Delayed by COVID, the opening of the brand-new indoor waterpark Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca has been eagerly awaited by families all around the Bay Area. Just an hour’s drive from the Bay Area, Great Wolf Lodge is the ultimate water park experience that families have been looking for. With 500 hotel suites, your family can wake up and be on a water slide in no time! We explored it all to give you the inside scoop and (spoiler) the only negative was having to pry the kids away to go home!
whowhatwear

If a Fashion Girl Walks into Nordstrom, She’ll Buy From These T1 Brands

It's no secret that we love a good Nordstrom roundup here at Who What Wear. Can you blame us? From trend-forward basics to staple designer items, there's plenty of options to choose from. But while there's a large variety of brand offerings at the retailer, there's a select amount of brands that not only the fashion set loves, but our editors also happen to be huge fans of. Whether your personal style is all about neutrals or consists of youthful prints and standout colors, there's going to be a brand in this roundup you'll find yourself drawn to. (Maybe even multiple.)
Japanese Idol’s Kawaii Street Style w/ Decora Accessories, Troll Earrings, Handmade Jacket, 6%DOKIDOKI, Yoshida Chanel, ACDC Rag Fuzzy Shorts & Candy Platforms

Sporting an eye-catching, colorful streetwear style in Tokyo is Rikutama, a 19-year-old student and Rainbow Panic idol group member we bumped into. This evening, Rikutama stepped out in a handmade peach cropped pajama jacket over a white t-shirt and colorful fuzzy shorts from ACDC Rag. He wore the shorts over purple tights, wore pink ribbed socks and stepped into kawaii print platform boots from ACDC Rag. He topped off his look with colorful accessories such as a lip print headband, a striped hair bow, multiple decora clips, troll earrings, a pink lace choker, multicolored bead necklace, stacked bead bracelets and a striped rainbow belt. He also added multiple colorful rings. Most of his accessories are from Yoshida Channel and 6%DokiDoki.
Professional footwear that’s actually comfortable

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking for office-friendly footwear that’s actually comfortable? Believe it or not, there are plenty of options out there beyond ballet flats, slip-ons and sneakers. In fact, many of these pairs are made by popular shoe manufacturers that now incorporate a wealth of comfort features into their designs.
Vogue Magazine

Street Style is Alive and Well—Shop the Looks of All the Couture Showgoers

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Outside the fall 2021 couture shows, street style was back and better than ever. Vogue’s Senior Fashion News writer, Emily Farra, described it perfectly: showgoers showed up in more “personal, eclectic ensembles” with a “refreshing new energy.” Captured by street-style photographer Acielle, you could feel how happy everyone was to be out at shows again—you could also make the case that the must-have accessory was a smile. Who can blame us; after a year plus of virtual fashion weeks and digital shows, it’s more than exciting to see a return to all-out dressing up and being together again, no matter the sartorial camp you identify with.
10 beach bags that will carry all of your things this summer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When you're headed to the beach, the last thing you want is to have your keys, phone, and water bottle fall into the sand or water. Rather than trying to carry everything in your arms, toss your must-haves for the day in a beach bag instead. The best ones are spacious, durable, and sometimes even waterproof. We’ve scoured the internet for 10 of the most popular—and most stylish—beach bags that will make your summer adventures more enjoyable and hassle-free, whether you’re looking for a classic tote from L.L. Bean or a vibrant patterned one from Lilly Pulitzer.

