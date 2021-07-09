You're Gonna Need a Bigger Shirt

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. An authentic Persian rug is hard to come by. Faced with the prospect of tracking one down on their own, most shoppers opt to defer the legwork to a dealer with years of trade expertise. The process can be convoluted and exhausting, not to mention ludicrously expensive. Or, at least, it used to be. Now you can simply turn to Mikael Kennedy. A fashion photographer by trade, Kennedy came up in New York's menswear scene before landing in L.A. six years ago. Today, he’s the proprietor of King Kennedy Rugs, a collection of Persian rugs he’s been amassing for well over a decade, and for an impressive roster of committed aesthetes he is the plug. The comments on his Instagram, where Kennedy teases small-batch custom runs and shows off recent acquisitions, read like a guest list to a buzzy fashion week event—buyers, designers, sundry industry insiders. The good news? You don’t have to be an it-bag carrying member of the fashion glitterati—or an especially deep-pocketed home goods enthusiast—to get your hands on one of his exquisite finds, because, as luck would have it, he sells them online.