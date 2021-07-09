Cancel
Public Health

Yes, heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination has been reported more in boys and young men

First Coast News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), since April 2021, there have been nearly 600 cases of heart inflammation, also known as myocarditis and pericarditis, reported after a person, particularly an adolescent or young adult, has received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) in the U.S. While...

