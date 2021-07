PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Months after the murder of a pregnant mother in west Phoenix, an arrest was made in the case and police say it was a revenge killing but the wrong person was hit. Wilbur Alberto Tochico was arrested on Wednesday. Police say he was the driver in the drive-by shooting that left 22-year-old Chardae Todd dead on Nov. 9 near 40th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Tochico, 25, had two accomplices, both under the age of 18, investigators said, so they haven't been identified.