Shane Taylor on Which ROH Best in the World Match He’s Looking Forward To

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Taylor is looking forward to ROH Best in the World this weekend, and he discussed which match he’s most excited for and holding the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles in a new interview. Taylor spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can check out the highlights below:

WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Six More Wrestlers

Even more down. One of the biggest stories of the year has been WWE’s huge round of cuts. WWE has let dozens of wrestlers go from the company, with some of them being fairly high profile names. Almost no one on the roster has been immune to what has been happening though and that has made for some big shakeups. There were even more of them today and the list keeps growing.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEBleacher Report

5 Superstars That Have Benefited from Leaving WWE

Contrary to popular belief, WWE is not the land of opportunity for all professional wrestlers. Many have left McMahonland frustrated, disappointed and searching for their shots. Some have found them in other promotions, while others have excelled beyond the creative confines of wrestling's most prominent company. Then there are those...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jim Ross ‘Ruins’ Aleister Black AEW Debut

Jim Ross said during Aleister Black’s AEW Dynamite debut last night, “Tommy End or whatever he’s going to be called.” It was an anticlimactic call according to some fan criticism, and Black’s AEW name is Malakai Black. Despite this, we all know JR is the greatest announcer of all time. Watch video below.
WWEf4wonline.com

WOL: Paul Orndorff death, ROH Best in the World, Becky Lynch return, more!

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including thoughts on the life and death of Paul Orndorff, ROH Best in the World 2021 from Sunday night with a bunch of great matches, Becky Lynch and the return of fans, and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Shane McMahon ‘Ruined’ WWE Diva Match

Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion and was one of the mainstays of WWE Monday Night RAW. Despite being a massive monster as part of the storylines in the company, he is quite the opposite person in real life. Shane McMahon had been engaged in a feud with Braun Strowman for the past few months and it culminated in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 37, and Shane demanded the feud and to put Braun over with his stroke backstage. In the end, Braun Strowman was the one who won the match despite Shane McMahon’s best efforts. Strowman would be released by the company last month.
WWEBleacher Report

AEW Fyter Fest, Night 1 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

On the heels of a newsworthy episode that saw the debut of Malakai Black, AEW Dynamite presented Fyter Fest Night One Wednesday on TNT, with Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page headlining in the company's first-ever Coffin Match. What went down when the face-painted antihero of AEW battled All Ego in...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns vs. Edge Winner Leaks

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Event In Atlanta Has Been Canceled

The September 17 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will no longer take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The arena announced today that the event has been canceled. No reason was given, but refunds are available at the point of purchase. WWE has not announced a...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Debuts New AEW Title Belt

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program, and Miro debuted a new TNT title belt, as seen in a photo below. Emanating from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas this...
WWEPosted by
UPI News

AEW Fyter Fest: Darby Allin, Ethan Page have first Coffin Match

July 15 (UPI) -- Darby Allin and Ethan Page tried to settle their differences in AEW's first-ever Coffin Match, which took place at Fyter Fest Night 1. The Coffin Match is won after an opponent is tossed into a ringside coffin and the door is completely shut. Allin started the match on Wednesday by charging at Page and unleashing his move the Coffin Drop.
WWEnewsbrig.com

Darby Allin reveals his dream opponent in AEW

Darby Allin is one of AEW’s rising stars. The former TNT Champion is a crowd favorite and alongside Sting, his stock has risen consistently. Allin is constantly positioned in feuds in and around the top of the card and AEW is fully behind him. Having faced some of the biggest...
WWEnews3lv.com

'Ring of Honor' power couple talks Best in the World PPV match

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ring of Honor welcomes back fans for the first time in over a year and half at Best in the World on Sunday night, live on pay-per-view and streaming for HonorClub. Ring of Honor Wrestling’s power couple, multi-time World Tag Team champion Mike Bennett and “The...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Fight Without Honor Match And More Announced For ROH Best In The World

The ROH World Tag Team Titles will be defended in a “Fight Without Honor” match at the upcoming Best In the World pay-per-view. Ring of Honor announced during the latest ROH Week By Week episode that The Foundation (Rhett Titus, Tracy Williams) will defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles against Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson, Homicide). The match will be held under “anything goes” rules until a winner is decided.
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho on Where He Ranks His Wrestle Kingdom 14 Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi

– In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed his new book, The Complete List of Jericho, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on his Wrestle Kingdom 14 match with Hiroshi Tanahashi: “The Tanahashi match is one of my top favorite matches in the honorable matches section. That one kind of came out of nowhere. Tana’s been working almost as long as I have, I think he’s been working twenty five years. And I’ve always heard of Tanahashi, but I never really knew anything about him. And when I went to New Japan, I only did six matches there, but three of them were headlining the Tokyo Dome. 18 was versus Kenny, 19 was versus Naito and 20 was versus Tanahashi. And each one, like, I think my Tanahashi match was even better than the Kenny match, which is the one that everybody talks about, because I knew about Kenny. Kenny and I were obviously both from Winnipeg and there was a connection there. Plus we’re both Canadian. But with Tana, I really didn’t know.”

