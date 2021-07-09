Ricky Gervais Clarifies Comments About 'The Office' Getting Canceled If Produced Today

Ricky Gervais is setting the record straight on his previous comments regarding The Office being canceled today. In a recent interview with the BBC, the actor celebrated the sitcom turning 20 years old by making a joke suggesting that the show wouldn't last very long in today's climate with some of his offensive humor. “I mean now it would be canceled. I’m looking forward to when they pick out one thing and try to cancel it,” he said in the interview. “Someone said they might try to cancel it one day, and I say, ‘Good, let them cancel it. I’ve been paid!'”