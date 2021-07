There’s something about real estate and home design TV shows that people just can’t get enough of. Every time it seems like there couldn’t possibly be any other new ideas for these genres, HGTV reveals they have a new show in the works. That exactly what happened in 2020 when a new series called Celebrity IOU debuted on the network. During each episode, Drew and Jonathan Scott (the Property Brothers) work with a well-known celebrity to help surprise someone important in their life with unbelievable home renovations. Some celebrities choose to gift the renovations to an old mentor while others choose a family member.