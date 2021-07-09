Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Argentine agricultural sector holds protest against export caps

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine grain farmers and cattle ranchers protested on Friday in the town of San Nicolas in Buenos Aires province to voice complaints about export taxes and limits placed on beef shipments that critics say are bad for investment in the farm sector. Thousands of farmers showed...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentines#Exporter#Poultry#Cattle#Reuters#Carbap#Peronist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Related
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

IICA highlights organic agriculture to contribute to gender inclusion

San José, Jul 16 (EFE) .- The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) highlighted organic agriculture this Friday as an innovative production system that promotes the inclusion of gender and youth in Latin America and the Caribbean. IICA, based in Costa Rica, indicated in a press release that this...
Businesskitco.com

Argentina's inflation slows in June, expected to rise later in 2021

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's inflation rate clocked in at 3.2% in June, still high but matching analyst estimates and edging down from earlier in the year, the government said on Thursday. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted the rise, which comes as the country grapples to...
Business985theriver.com

Reuters poll: Brazil’s economy in ‘jobless recovery’ after inflation surge

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy will continue experiencing a so-called “jobless recovery” after this year’s inflation surge, while prospects for growth in Mexico look brighter despite concerns about a potentially stricter monetary policy in the United States, a Reuters poll showed. On the surface, Brazil’s macro outlook is improving...
Public HealthTimes Daily

Argentina logs 100,000 virus deaths as Delta variant looms

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina on Wednesday reported more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a heavy blow to a country that intermittently imposed some of the most severe lockdowns in the world, only to see erratic compliance by many people. Support local journalism reporting on...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentine beef exports fell 6.6% in May yr/yr - industry chamber

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's beef exports had a year-on-year drop of 6.6% in May, to 55,700 tonnes, due to a suspension of shipments that took effect in the second half of that month, the country's CICCRA meat industry chamber said in a report on Tuesday. Argentina is...
ProtestsShareCast

Thousands of Cubans rally in protest against government

Thousands of Cubans have joined the biggest protests in decades against the island's Communist government in response to the country's economic collapse and certain restrictions on civil liberties. Protesters were also demanding a faster coronavirus vaccination programme after Cuba reported a record number of daily infections of nearly 7,000 and...
Agriculturearxiv.org

Machine Learning Challenges and Opportunities in the African Agricultural Sector -- A General Perspective

The improvement of computers' capacities, advancements in algorithmic techniques, and the significant increase of available data have enabled the recent developments of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. One of its branches, called Machine Learning (ML), has shown strong capacities in mimicking characteristics attributed to human intelligence, such as vision, speech, and problem-solving. However, as previous technological revolutions suggest, their most significant impacts could be mostly expected on other sectors that were not traditional users of that technology. The agricultural sector is vital for African economies; improving yields, mitigating losses, and effective management of natural resources are crucial in a climate change era. Machine Learning is a technology with an added value in making predictions, hence the potential to reduce uncertainties and risk across sectors, in this case, the agricultural sector. The purpose of this paper is to contextualize and discuss barriers to ML-based solutions for African agriculture. In the second section, we provided an overview of ML technology from a historical and technical perspective and its main driving force. In the third section, we provided a brief review of the current use of ML in agriculture. Finally, in section 4, we discuss ML growing interest in Africa and the potential barriers to creating and using ML-based solutions in the agricultural sector.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Protests snarl grains exports at key Argentine port, industry rep says

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Protests by workers in Argentina's key grains hub Rosario have paralyzed exports with road blockades at some of the area's key ports, an industry official told Reuters on Wednesday. The protest of construction workers began late on Tuesday and on Wednesday spread to the...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Growing an environmentally sustainable agriculture sector in Quebec through science

SAINT-JEAN-DE-L'ÎLE-D'ORLÉANS, QC, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Technology, innovation and research are crucial to farmers looking to boost production and enhance competitiveness. The research being carried out across Quebec and the entire country is helping our farmers remain well-positioned for future growth and prosperity. Today, while speaking at Ferme Onésime...
Agriculturespglobal.com

Drought in Canada threatens canola crop, tightens global veg oil supplies

Lower canola prices in EU keep room for further speculative rally. A dry spring, patchy rainfall, and high temperatures in the Canadian prairies during June have raised concerns about the canola yields from Canada -- the world's largest producer and exporter of canola oil – and pushed prices of palm oil and soybean oil higher globally.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

More Frosts for Southern Brazil

Safrinha (second season) corn is always a risky endeavor in Brazil. Brazilian farmers have gotten used to double-cropping their soybeans followed by corn and it has been a major reason why Brazil has shot up to be the main competitor to U.S. exports for both crops during the last two decades.
Agriculturekiowacountypress.net

Drought continues to plague New Mexico's agricultural sector

(The Center Square) - Ongoing drought that some say is a continuation of a dry period starting in the late 1990s continues to plague New Mexico's agricultural sector. Larry Reagan, a cattle rancher northeast of Fort Sumner, said he's had to sell off half of his herd this year because there wasn't enough grass to feed them all.
Agricultureinvesting.com

South African farmers dream of drought cover on climate front line

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Happy Letsitsa hasn't paid off the money he borrowed to survive a 2019 drought that ravaged his maize and sunflower farm in the South African province of Free State. He has no drought insurance. If rains fail again, they could spell the end of his business, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy