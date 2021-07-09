Miller: Credit rating agency mistakes should be corrected

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling announced today that the City of Norwalk received confirmation that the three major rating agencies, Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings each have reaffirmed the city’s “Triple A” bond rating with a stable outlook as Norwalk emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aaa rating from Moody’s and the AAA ratings from S&P and Fitch represent the highest ratings awarded by each of these agencies. The AAA ratings were assigned before the City’s bond sale scheduled for this Thursday, July 15, where about $46 million Series A tax-exempt and $46 million Series B taxable bonds will be issued. Proceeds will be used to fund capital projects and replace higher interest rate loans, which will result in taxpayer savings.