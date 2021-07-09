Cancel
Illinois State

Miller: Credit rating agency mistakes should be corrected

By Rich Miller Capitol Fax
 7 days ago

As I write this, two of the three national credit rating agencies have upgraded the State of Illinois’ rating in a week’s time. And the only remaining holdout owes us one. Bigtime. As you know, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded its Illinois rating by a notch in late June and S&P...

As I write this, two of the three national credit rating agencies have upgraded the State of Illinois' rating in a week's time. And the only remaining holdout owes us one. Bigtime. As you know, Moody's Investors Service upgraded its Illinois rating by a notch in late June and S&P...
