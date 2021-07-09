Poll finds opposition to gas tax hike

(Undated) – Illinois is one of four states that recently increased taxes on gas. According to GasBuddy.com, drivers in Illinois, South Carolina, Virginia, and California all saw a small increase in the price at the pump as a result. Here in Illinois, our gas tax increased zero point five cents on July 1st, bringing the state’s total gas tax to 39.2 cents per gallon. The tiny increase is tied to inflation and comes from the 2019 state law that increased Illinois’ gas tax for the first time in 20 years. The current statewide average in Illinois is $3.29 a gallon. To find out what gas taxes are in your state, you can visit the American Petroleum Institute website for an interactive map. Find the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.