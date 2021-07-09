Cancel
Wilmington, DE

Wendy Williams sparks outrage over segment on TikToker Swavy’s death

By Blue Telusma
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 7 days ago
It looks like legendary talk show host Wendy Williams has yet again found herself in hot water after fans accused her of being insensitive while covering the death of a popular social media influencer. Monday, TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller was fatally shot with his death being confirmed by authorities...

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

