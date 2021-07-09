‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look: What’s Next for Geralt & Ciri? (VIDEO)

View more in
TV Series
‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Fantasy Sets December Return with First Look
The premiere of the sophomore season of “The Witcher,” Netflix’s popular fantasy adventure series, is only a few months away. Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Henry Cavil-led show’s Season 2 on Friday. “The Witcher,” adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, follows the adventures of monster-hunter Geralt...
‘The Witcher’ Anime Film ‘Nightmare of the Wolf’ Gets Release Date – Watch Teaser (Video)
Netflix revealed Friday that “The Witcher” anime film “Nightmare of the Wolf” will premiere Aug. 23, ahead of the Season 2 launch of “The Witcher” in December. The news was unveiled during WitcherCon Friday. You can watch the teaser for the movie via the video above. From “Witcher” showrunner Lauren...
Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Date and Debuts Trailer at WitcherCon
Capping a spotlight conversation with Henry Cavil, Netflix debuted the Season 2 trailer of “The Witcher,” which will hit the streamer on Dec. 17. The announcement comes as fans gathered virtually at the first-ever WitcherCon. The global digital convention presented deep dives into the making of “The Witcher” games, live action series and anime film, in addition to a host of panels that included cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.
The Witcher's Season 2 Gets a Family-Focused Teaser and Release Date
The family is finally coming together, but a hell of a lot of people (and monsters) aren’t making it easy. Netflix has released the first look and release date for season two of The Witcher, which sees Henry Cavill and Freya Allan returning as the titular Witcher and his new protégée, but their favorite sorceress might be hard to find.
'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Geralt's Journey Home to Kaer Morhen
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher, on the heels of an official premiere date for the upcoming season. The trailer was revealed as part of the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual fan event co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red and dedicated to the world of The Witcher across all its media forms, TV and games alike. The second season of the hit series will premiere December 17 on Netflix.
‘The Witcher’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date, Key Art For Fantasy Drama’s Long-Awaited Season 2 At WitcherCon
Netflix tossed a coin and then some to The Witcher fans on Friday, unveiling the key art and premiere date for the Henry Cavill-starring fantasy drama’s long-awaited sophomore season. The streamer partnered with Cyberpunk and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red for the inaugural WitcherCon on Friday, where they unveiled...
The Witcher: Season Two Premiere, Anime Movie Teased by Netflix (Watch)
The Witcher fans will not have to wait much longer for new content. Netflix has announced the premiere dates for both the return of the live-action series and the upcoming anime series, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Season two of The Witcher will arrive on December 17th and the anime series will arrive on August 23rd. The fantasy series are based on the novel and game series of the same name.
Henry Cavill's Geralt Embraces His Destiny In New Witcher Season 2 Trailer, And I'm All In
More than a year and a half has passed since The Witcher premiered on Netflix to introduce viewers to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, take them on a journey through timelines across the Continent, and debut a song that has been stuck in the head of at least one fan since December 2019. It was renewed for Season 2 before Season 1 even premiered, and small details about the next installments have released over the hiatus, but not a whole lot for fans to sink their teeth into... until now. After the reveal of the premiere date, a trailer has released, and I'm officially all in.
THE WITCHER Season 2 - Key Art, Premiere Date, and Episode Titles Revealed
Netflix has shared some new details regarding the second season of The Witcher Season 2. They’ve released poster art for the series, along with the titles of the episode. It was also announced that the next season will premiere on December 17th, 2021. The key art features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri.
The Witcher Season 2 Trailer Drops More Action as Ciri Faces Her Destiny
It's finally here! Fans have been waiting for The Witcher Season 2 trailer and it confirms that Princess Ciri will need to face her destiny. However, that's easier said than done as more danger lies ahead for Ciri and Geralt of Rivia. The trailer opens with Ciri asking Geralt if...
The Witcher Season 2 Trailer Showcases Ciri’s Training
In the first season of The Witcher on Netflix, Princess Cirilla of Cintra, better known as Ciri, was the proverbial babe in the woods, and her story arc was mostly separate from the main focus on Geralt’s adventures and Yennefer’s rise to power. However, in the season 2 trailer that premiered at WitcherCon, it’s clear that the main perspective has shifted to Ciri and the fulfilling of her destiny under Geralt’s tutelage. Fans will have to wait until December 17, 2021 to watch the story unfold, but at least the general direction of the narrative is known.
The Witcher season 2’s new trailer is all about Ciri and Geralt’s relationship
The Witcher season 2 revealed its most in-depth trailer yet, featuring details on the next step in Geralt and Ciri’s journey together. The trailer was introduced Friday during Netflix’s WitcherCon stream by Geralt himself, Henry Cavill. Friday’s trailer picks up near where season 1 ended, with Geralt and Ciri finally...
TV News Wrap-Up: ‘Evil’ Renewed, ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Jeff Goldblum in ‘Search Party’
HBO continues the party with Sam Jay, Marvel explores the multiverse, and Batwoman may have found her mother. Toss a coin to your Witcher and check out this week’s news!. ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Set for December Return. The long drought is finally over for fans of The Witcher. The...
Henry Cavill explains how Geralt will be different in The Witcher season 2
The Geralt we saw in the first season of The Witcher may not be Continents away from how he’s depicted in the books and video games – but actor Henry Cavill is set on refining the monster slayer in The Witcher season 2. During a deep dive interview on the...
