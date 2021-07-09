Cancel
TV Series

'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look: What's Next for Geralt & Ciri? (VIDEO)

Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

TV Series
New Haven Register

Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Date and Debuts Trailer at WitcherCon

Capping a spotlight conversation with Henry Cavil, Netflix debuted the Season 2 trailer of “The Witcher,” which will hit the streamer on Dec. 17. The announcement comes as fans gathered virtually at the first-ever WitcherCon. The global digital convention presented deep dives into the making of “The Witcher” games, live action series and anime film, in addition to a host of panels that included cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.
TV Series
Gizmodo

The Witcher's Season 2 Gets a Family-Focused Teaser and Release Date

The family is finally coming together, but a hell of a lot of people (and monsters) aren’t making it easy. Netflix has released the first look and release date for season two of The Witcher, which sees Henry Cavill and Freya Allan returning as the titular Witcher and his new protégée, but their favorite sorceress might be hard to find.
TV Series
Collider

'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Geralt's Journey Home to Kaer Morhen

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher, on the heels of an official premiere date for the upcoming season. The trailer was revealed as part of the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual fan event co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red and dedicated to the world of The Witcher across all its media forms, TV and games alike. The second season of the hit series will premiere December 17 on Netflix.
Comics
tvseriesfinale.com

The Witcher: Season Two Premiere, Anime Movie Teased by Netflix (Watch)

The Witcher fans will not have to wait much longer for new content. Netflix has announced the premiere dates for both the return of the live-action series and the upcoming anime series, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Season two of The Witcher will arrive on December 17th and the anime series will arrive on August 23rd. The fantasy series are based on the novel and game series of the same name.
TV Series
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Henry Cavill's Geralt Embraces His Destiny In New Witcher Season 2 Trailer, And I'm All In

More than a year and a half has passed since The Witcher premiered on Netflix to introduce viewers to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, take them on a journey through timelines across the Continent, and debut a song that has been stuck in the head of at least one fan since December 2019. It was renewed for Season 2 before Season 1 even premiered, and small details about the next installments have released over the hiatus, but not a whole lot for fans to sink their teeth into... until now. After the reveal of the premiere date, a trailer has released, and I'm officially all in.
Comics
GeekTyrant

THE WITCHER Season 2 - Key Art, Premiere Date, and Episode Titles Revealed

Netflix has shared some new details regarding the second season of The Witcher Season 2. They’ve released poster art for the series, along with the titles of the episode. It was also announced that the next season will premiere on December 17th, 2021. The key art features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri.
TV Series
Den of Geek

The Witcher Season 2 Trailer Showcases Ciri’s Training

In the first season of The Witcher on Netflix, Princess Cirilla of Cintra, better known as Ciri, was the proverbial babe in the woods, and her story arc was mostly separate from the main focus on Geralt’s adventures and Yennefer’s rise to power. However, in the season 2 trailer that premiered at WitcherCon, it’s clear that the main perspective has shifted to Ciri and the fulfilling of her destiny under Geralt’s tutelage. Fans will have to wait until December 17, 2021 to watch the story unfold, but at least the general direction of the narrative is known.

