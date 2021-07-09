Iron ore price drops on steel output control worries

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Rio Tinto released its operations review for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the second quarter of 2021, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.63 million tonnes, comprised of 2.67 million tonnes of pellets and 1.97 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS). Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the second quarter of 2021 of 4.01 million tonnes, comprised of 2.22 million tonnes of pellets and 1.79 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for the LIORC Royalty.