Iron ore price drops on steel output control worries

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenchmark iron ore futures in China tumbled on Friday and logged their fourth straight weekly fall, as worries over steel output controls overshadowed demand for steelmaking ingredients. The most-actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, closed down 3.7% to 1,163 yuan ($179.25) per tonne....

