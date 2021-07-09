Cancel
Memphis, TN

Suspect wanted in 7-year-old’s death may be connected to 2019 deadly shooting

By Joneé Lewis
WREG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man wanted for the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy may be connected to a 2019 deadly shooting. Memphis Police are trying to locate 19-year-old Jordan Pittman. Police identified Pittman as one of the people they say is responsible for the death of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty, who was shot and killed outside of a home on North Montgomery while watching fireworks on the Fourth of July.

