Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kissimmee, FL

Residents of closed Kissimmee condos to get hotel stays extended amid repairs, officials say

By Cristóbal Reyes, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etk0x_0asSfNTR00
Building 5 at Images Condominiums in Kissimmee, Fla. stands mostly vacant on Thursday, July 1, 2021. 72 units at Images were deemed unsafe after an inspection found that walkways leading to the units were at risk of collapsing. Lizzie Heintz/Orlando Sentinel

Tenants at Images Condominiums in Kissimmee who were forced to leave their homes last week after three buildings at the complex were deemed unsafe will have their hotel stays extended by 30 days while contractors continue repairs, an Osceola County spokesperson said Friday.

It’s not clear when the buildings will be cleared for residents to return, but officials at Osceola County Human Services decided to offer the extension to assuage concerns that they wouldn’t be allowed back in when the original 14-day stay ran out next week, spokesperson Chris Brumbaugh said in an email.

Though residents renting their condos will still be covered for the next 30 days, those who own them will have to begin paying for their hotel rooms starting next Friday, Brumbaugh added.

Lawyers representing the condo association that managed Images Condominiums did not immediately respond to emailed questions about the timeline for repairs. Brumbaugh said he wasn’t aware of any work delays and did not know when fixes are expected to be completed.

The county-sponsored reservations have been covering residents, many of whom are hospitality workers, in 54 of the 72 units affected by the closures, which happened before Independence Day weekend after a concerned owner of an Oviedo engineering firm emailed officials about the results of an inspection that happened late April.

Photos emailed to the county showed significant rot in the buildings’ wooden columns and cracks along the balcony floors. Others submitted to code enforcement reveal wooden planks being used to cover up holes in walkway ceilings in at least one of the buildings and other holes in the building that are easily noticeable, records show.

“We have not heard back from the Owner and are concerned that nothing is being done,” Todd Born of Born Engineers wrote to county officials. “In my opinion, what we encountered in our very limited review of the condition is a very serious condition. The walkways are in danger of collapse and could represent a threat to the safety of the public.”

The rest of the 12-building complex was inspected last Friday, which found that a fourth building had a damaged stairwell. It was not evacuated since residents had other points of entry, Brumbaugh said.

The cost for the repairs has not been released, but Daniel Farmer, who runs Orlando-based Farmer Architecture, said in an April 30 email to the condo association warning about the damage that it could “easily cost several hundred thousand dollars depending on the extent of the damage.”

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Oviedo, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Government
Osceola County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
County
Osceola County, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Business
City
Kissimmee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Independence Day#Hotel Rooms#Orlando Sentinel Tenants#Born Engineers#Farmer Architecture#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Say no to Universal and yes to Brightline’s train route to Disney | Editorial

Orlando has the chance of a lifetime: A privately funded fast-rail system that starts in Miami that will connect our airport with Disney World on its way down the Interstate 4 median to Tampa. Imagine watching all of that standstill traffic on I-4 from your train window. There’s lots to like about a rail system — again, a non-government, privately run rail system — that’ll connect three of the ...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida reports 231 COVID deaths, 45K more cases in last week

The state Department of Health reported 45,449 new coronavirus cases this week among Florida residents to bring the cumulative total to 2,406,809. With 231 more fatalities, 38,388 Florida residents are now dead. This week’s 231 deaths are up from the 172 last week, but deaths can take several days or weeks to be reported. Cases, though, jumped by more than 22,000 week over week, and positivity ...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Another massive explosion off Florida hits 3.9 on Richter scale

The United States Geological Survey measured another incident off the coast of Florida on Friday that hit 3.9 on the Richter scale. It listed it as “experimental explosion” located about 100 miles northeast of Daytona Beach. It’s the same rating that happened on June 18 when the Navy set off a test explosion near its new aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford. That one came from a 40,000 ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

New Valencia leader prepares to welcome students after pandemic

Two decades ago, Kathleen Plinske was an undergraduate at Indiana University, studying physics and wondering: Do I belong here? Plinske, a first-generation college student who graduated from high school at age 16 and won a full-ride scholarship, saw few other female students in her courses and no women among the faculty. Yet, she added a second major in Spanish, despite an advisor telling the ...
Oviedo, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Oviedo student vying for $25,000 prize in national 3M Young Scientist Challenge

In Costa Rica on a family vacation, Moitri Santra saw several beaches that were closed because of an ugly red-brown substance floating in the water. The algae bloom, she learned, was similar to those that have polluted Florida’s waters and gave her an idea for a science fair project — one that two years later could win her a $25,000 national prize. Working from a table in her family’s Oviedo ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy