Residents of closed Kissimmee condos to get hotel stays extended amid repairs, officials say

Building 5 at Images Condominiums in Kissimmee, Fla. stands mostly vacant on Thursday, July 1, 2021. 72 units at Images were deemed unsafe after an inspection found that walkways leading to the units were at risk of collapsing. Lizzie Heintz/Orlando Sentinel

Tenants at Images Condominiums in Kissimmee who were forced to leave their homes last week after three buildings at the complex were deemed unsafe will have their hotel stays extended by 30 days while contractors continue repairs, an Osceola County spokesperson said Friday.

It’s not clear when the buildings will be cleared for residents to return, but officials at Osceola County Human Services decided to offer the extension to assuage concerns that they wouldn’t be allowed back in when the original 14-day stay ran out next week, spokesperson Chris Brumbaugh said in an email.

Though residents renting their condos will still be covered for the next 30 days, those who own them will have to begin paying for their hotel rooms starting next Friday, Brumbaugh added.

Lawyers representing the condo association that managed Images Condominiums did not immediately respond to emailed questions about the timeline for repairs. Brumbaugh said he wasn’t aware of any work delays and did not know when fixes are expected to be completed.

The county-sponsored reservations have been covering residents, many of whom are hospitality workers, in 54 of the 72 units affected by the closures, which happened before Independence Day weekend after a concerned owner of an Oviedo engineering firm emailed officials about the results of an inspection that happened late April.

Photos emailed to the county showed significant rot in the buildings’ wooden columns and cracks along the balcony floors. Others submitted to code enforcement reveal wooden planks being used to cover up holes in walkway ceilings in at least one of the buildings and other holes in the building that are easily noticeable, records show.

“We have not heard back from the Owner and are concerned that nothing is being done,” Todd Born of Born Engineers wrote to county officials. “In my opinion, what we encountered in our very limited review of the condition is a very serious condition. The walkways are in danger of collapse and could represent a threat to the safety of the public.”

The rest of the 12-building complex was inspected last Friday, which found that a fourth building had a damaged stairwell. It was not evacuated since residents had other points of entry, Brumbaugh said.

The cost for the repairs has not been released, but Daniel Farmer, who runs Orlando-based Farmer Architecture, said in an April 30 email to the condo association warning about the damage that it could “easily cost several hundred thousand dollars depending on the extent of the damage.”

