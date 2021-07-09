Cancel
Jersey Shore fans slam Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for posting ‘clickbait’ story implying he DIED after domestic violence arrest

By Natasha Rigler
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06n669_0asSfHB500

JERSEY Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has come under fire from angry fans after leading them to believe he had DIED.

Ronnie, 35, took to social media and posted a solemn black and white photograph of himself along with the caption: "#RIP 💔 to confirm HE DIED."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRxwx_0asSfHB500
Ronnie Oritz-Magro shared this message on social media Credit: Twitter @RealRonnieMagro

He attached a link that directed fans to a clickbait story about celebrities who had died in 2021.

Ronnie posted the same message on both his Twitter and Instagram pages - but it didn't sit well with his followers.

One math whizz on Reddit has even estimated that Ronnie could have pocketed a whopping $14,000 for sharing the link.

Horrified, another fan tweeted: "Talk about selling your soul to the devil. I hope he called his Mom first to tell her this was coming."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uj4xQ_0asSfHB500
Fans have blasted him for implying to his followers that he has died Credit: Getty

One mused: "He turned the comments off, which is such a damn cop out. I wanted to see him getting roasted to death! (No pun intended)."

A third added: "Damn is he f***ing serious?! Is he so much of a has been that he has to do ridiculous clickbait like this?"

Over on Twitter, another said: "Ronnie from jersey shore selling click bait that makes people think he’s dead is so chaotic."

Ronnie has found himself in the headlines several times recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGbmh_0asSfHB500
Ronnie got engaged to Saffire Matos last month Credit: Instagram/Ronnie Ortiz Magro

He and Saffire Matos revealed their engagement late last month after they enjoyed a private picnic on the beach in Los Angeles.

In April, the Jersey Shore star was arrested for domestic violence before being released on bail.

The alleged victim hasn't been named, though the boyfriend of his ex girlfriend and baby mama - Jenn Harley - has confirmed she is not involved.

This is Ronnie's second arrest for domestic violence. In 2019, he was charged with felony domestic violence after a physical altercation with Jenn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aY8WD_0asSfHB500
Ronnie's ex Jenn Harley was 'not involved' in his latest domestic violence arrest Credit: Instagram

As a result, The Sun exclusively revealed that the united Jersey Shore cast refused to film with him as his record continues to build up.

Ronnie is now missing from the latest cast photo and he is taking leave from the MTV show. Pre-recorded episodes featuring him are, however, continuing to be aired.

In a statement released following his arrest, he said: "After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored too long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GLFB_0asSfHB500
Ronnie has taken a break from Jersey Shore Credit: Getty

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on."

Ronnie concluded: "This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

Ronnie was released on $100,000 bail following his latest arrest and has been told to return to court to face charges on October 13.

