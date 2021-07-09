Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Bolsonaro disapproval rating surpasses 50% for first time

By EVARISTO SA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZHA6_0asSfFPd00
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is under pressure ahead of next year's presidential election, with his popularity falling amid a challenge from former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva /AFP/File

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's disapproval rating passed 50 percent for the first time, according to a poll published by the Datafolha Institute, marking a new low in the far-right leader's declining popularity.

Bolsonaro's gap to former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of next year's elections also increased from 18 to 21 percentage points.

The percentage of people that consider Bolsonaro to be doing a "bad" or "terrible" job increased from 45 percent in May to 51 percent in the poll conducted among more than 2,000 people from July 7-8 and published overnight Thursday to Friday.

Bolsonaro's approval rating also remained at its lowest mark of 24 percent, set in May.

His highest approval rating of 37 percent came in December 2020.

But his popularity started to plummet from January 2021, when the government stopped handing out subsidies to mitigate the economic crunch caused by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country of 212 million people.

And the fall continued as Brazil entered a second, and more lethal, pandemic wave at the beginning of 2021, followed by corruption allegations surrounding Bolsonaro's handling of the health crisis, which has claimed the lives of 530,000 Brazilians.

In the election opinion polls, Bolsonaro's share increased from 23 percent in May to 25 Percent, but the uptick fell short of Lula's jump from 41 to 46 percent.

Former trade unionist Lula, 75, was denied the possibility of running against Bolsonaro in 2018, as he was serving a 12-year graft sentence linked to the Petrobras corruption scandal.

But he was released 18 months later and in March had his convictions quashed on procedural grounds.

The Datafolha poll found the popular Lula would defeat 66-year-old Bolsonaro by 58 percent to 31 percent in a second round election run-off -- another four percent increase on the difference in May.

Both men have their detractors, however, with Bolsonaro's personal rejection rating rising from 54 to 59 percent and Lula's creeping up from 36 to 37 percent.

Bolsonaro is the subject of a senate investigation over his handling of the pandemic, the seriousness of which he repeatedly downplayed.

He's also being investigated by the public prosecutor for allegedly failing to act on an embezzlement tip off regarding coronavirus vaccine purchases.

The opposition is pushing for the chamber of deputies president to open impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras#Opinion Polls#Approval Rating#The Datafolha Institute#Brazilians#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Related
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

More Brazilians Disapprove of Bolsonaro Amid Pandemic, Poll Shows

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Some 48.2% of Brazilians believe the administration of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is "bad" or "terrible," according to results of an opinion poll by CNT/MDA released on Monday, up from 35.5% in February. Disapproval of Bolsonaro's administration comes amid a perceived failure to control the coronavirus outbreak...
HealthNew York Post

Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized for chronic hiccups

BRASILIA, July 14 – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday to identify the cause of chronic hiccups, the president’s office said, in the latest health scare for the far-right leader who was stabbed in the gut on the campaign trail in 2018. Bolsonaro, 66, went to the military...
VaccinesABC13 Houston

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro being examined for possible emergency surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was being evaluated Wednesday for possible emergency surgery for an intestinal obstruction, his office said. Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Braslia early in the morning and was "feeling well," according to an initial statement that said doctors were examining his persistent hiccups.
HealthFrankfort Times

Bad hiccups, but no immediate surgery for Brazil's president

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After 10 straight days of hiccups, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital Wednesday with an intestinal obstruction, but doctors said they would not operate immediately. Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in the capital of Brasilia in the morning...
WorldPosted by
Axios

Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized for abdominal pains

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Brasilia after experiencing abdominal pain earlier in the day, local media reported, citing the presidential palace. State of play: Bolsonaro had been complaining about persistent hiccups and was taken to the hospital to investigate the cause. He will be under...
HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

After bad hiccups, Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro may need intestinal surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO — After 10 straight days of hiccups, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital Wednesday with what doctors said was an intestinal obstruction that could require emergency surgery. Mr. Bolsonaro, 66, was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in the capital of Brasilia early in...
AmericasUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Recovering, Says Will Be 'Back in Action Soon'

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, undergoing hospital treatment for an obstructed intestine after a near-fatal 2018 stabbing, said on Friday he hoped to be "back in action soon," while doctors gave no date yet for him to be discharged. Bolsonaro, 66, has been in hospital since Wednesday, when...
Health850wftl.com

Brazilian President hospitalized with Hiccups

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to the hospital after suffering bouts of hiccups for several days. According to a statement from the President’s office, Bolsonaro was admitted to the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasília on Wednesday so his condition can be observed for 24 to 48 hours. “I...
Healthmymixfm.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro spends night in hospital for obstructed intestine

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spent the night in a Sao Paulo hospital after being hospitalized for an obstructed intestine, the latest health scare for the right-wing leader since he was stabbed on the campaign trail in 2018. Local news outlet G1 reported Bolsonaro passed the night...
IndustryTree Hugger

Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest Accelerates Under Brazil’s Bolsonaro

When the modern environmental movement was born in the 1970s, the Amazon rainforest quickly became its poster child thanks to mass deforestation in Brazil. Decades later, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is still a perfect if alarming proxy for the climate crisis writ large—and still a major roadblock to a healthy planet, according to Brazil’s National Institue for Space Research, INPE, which this month published new data showing accelerating deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon despite a half-century of activism against it.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Venezuela's Maduro says Mexico to host talks with opposition

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday that Mexico will host talks between his government and the opposition, but insisted he will only take part if international sanctions are lifted and he is protected from any plots to oust him. Maduro's re-election in 2018 has not been recognized by either the opposition at home or by around 60 other countries -- including the European Union and the United States. Washington in particular has ramped up sanctions against Venezuela and its regime, putting huge pressure on a country that has plunged deeper into political, economic and humanitarian crisis. "Norway has been promoting an international dialogue based in Mexico, and very well, we agree," Maduro said at a meeting with lawmakers at the presidential palace in Caracas.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Veteran Nepal lawmaker sworn in as PM for fifth time after court ruling

Nepal's main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba was sworn in as prime minister on Tuesday after the country's highest court ousted his predecessor following months of political turmoil. K.P. Sharma Oli, who came into power in 2018, was removed as PM by the Supreme Court on Monday after it rejected his latest effort to dissolve the bicameral parliament. The 69-year-old first tried to dissolve parliament in December, but that attempt was also overturned by the court. "I, in the name of God, the country and people, pledge that I will be committed and honest to the nation and its people to fulfil my duty as prime minister," Deuba said as officials looked on.
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Cuba restricting internet in response to protests: monitor

Cuban authorities have cut access to major social media platforms in an effort to stem the flow of information in the face of anti-government protesters, a web monitoring organization said. Data from the London-based group NetBlocks showed disruptions from Monday to WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and as well as some Telegram servers. The government is able to cut off access through the state-owned ETECSA (Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba) and the sole mobile communications service Cubacel, according to NetBlocks. NetBlocks said some Cubans were able to get around the restrictions by using virtual private networks, or VPNs.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
Washington StatePosted by
AFP

Washington warns Haitians, Cubans not to try to flee to US

Washington warned Haitians and Cubans Tuesday against trying to flee to the United States as they endure domestic unrest, saying the trip is dangerous and they would be repatriated. "The time is never right to attempt migration by sea," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. "This risk is not worth taking." "Allow me to be clear. If you take the sea, you will not come to the United States." Mayorkas made the remarks as political turmoil struck both Caribbean countries.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy