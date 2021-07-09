Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks close higher, capping a 3rd straight week of gains

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toledo Blade
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBond yields rebounded solidly and stock indexes notched new highs Friday as Wall Street closed out a choppy, holiday-shortened week of trading with the market’s third straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 index rose 1.1 percent to an all-time high for the second time this week. The benchmark index more...

www.toledoblade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Treasury#Globalt Investments#Nasdaq#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Congress#The Central Bank#Biogen#Aduhelm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
News Break
United Airlines
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Commerce, CAInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Erases Early Gains As Stock Market Reverses Amid Inflation Fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 100 points midday Friday, after erasing early gains driven by strong retail sales data. The Dow Jones industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were all down around 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were up modestly. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
Stocksinvesting.com

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.15%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare, Chemicals and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 rose 0.15%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were Ambu A/S (CSE:AMBUb),...
Retailamericanpeoplenews.com

Dow jumps above 35,000 as retail sales top expectations

U.S. stock indexes edged higher on Friday as the latest retail sales data topped economists’ expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 20 points, or 0.06%, jumping above 35,000. The index closed just short of that level on Monday. The S&P 500 traded near the flatline and the Nasdaq Composite ticked roughly 0.1% higher.
Stockswww.kiplinger.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Record-Setting Week in the Red

Stocks ended the week far from where they started it, with the major market indexes partaking in a broad selloff today. The declines came amid a mixed batch of economic data. On one hand, the preliminary July estimate for the University of Michigan's (UofM) consumer sentiment survey fell well below economists' estimates to 80.8 from the final June reading of 85.5, with participants citing "an accelerating inflation rate" as a top concern.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Struggles Outside Apple; JPMorgan, Goldman, UnitedHealth, Taiwan Semi Are Key Earnings

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded near record highs, as Apple (AAPL) powered higher, boosted by reports of bullish iPhone production plans. But beneath the surface, market breadth continued to weaken while recent breakouts and buying opportunities struggled. JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) beat earnings views, along with other banking giants, despite weaker trading. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) tumbled on weak margins, fueling selling in several chip names. UnitedHealth (UNH) beat views while InMode (INMD) soared on preliminary results. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) reported positive cash flow for the first time since the pandemic started.
Stocksactionnewsnow.com

Stocks slide despite strong retail sales

Consumers were spending like mad in June, but investors don't seem too impressed. Stocks ended Friday in the red, even though the government reported a solid rebound in retail sales for June. The Dow dropped nearly 300 points, a loss of about 0.8%. Oil stocks and banks led the way...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall Street set for subdued open; jobless claims fall

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Thursday following the latest batch of quarterly corporate earnings reports, while data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as expected. The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell...
StocksNBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to open lower ahead of Day 2 of Powell's testimony. Dow futures dropped 150 points Thursday, one day after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high but failed to close at a record. In a muted session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly higher and the Nasdaq ended slightly lower. Both benchmarks were less than 1% from their record closes on Monday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver his semiannual economic testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. He told the House Committee on Financial Committee on Wednesday that the Fed is still a ways off from altering monetary policy. He also said he expects inflation to moderate even as the latest readings this week on consumer prices and wholesale prices surged.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Gives Up Gains As These Tech Stocks Weigh; Nasdaq Gets Slammed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled to hold gains Thursday afternoon, after erasing a 170-point loss despite pressure from big-cap tech stocks. The Nasdaq fell 0.9%, the S&P 500 slid 0.5% and the Dow Jones industrials gave up less than 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were down 0.9%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower But Dow Posts Modest Gain

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed in negative territory, although the narrower Dow managed to close modestly higher. While the Dow rose 53.79 points or 0.2 percent to 34,987.02, the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

AMD And Biogen Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as investors weigh Fed Chair Powell’s comments on inflation to the Senate banking panel. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.7% to $360.52. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 0.15% to $349.94. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF...
StocksInternational Business Times

US Stocks Mostly Fall In Profit Taking After Records

Wall Street stocks mostly fell Thursday despite strong corporate results, with analysts pointing to profit taking after major indices hit records in anticipation of earnings season. All three major indices had finished at records last Friday and again Monday just ahead of Tuesday's unofficial kickoff of earnings season. Wall Street...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks slide ahead of weekly jobless claims

U.S. stock futures were lower Thursday morning ahead of the latest reading on jobless claims. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 214 points, or 0.61%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.47% and 0.14%, respectively. The early selling comes a day after the major averages ended just...
Businessactionforex.com

S&P 500 Wavers After Dovish Powell Statement

The US dollar declined after Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell shrugged the latest jump in US inflation. He said that the bank will act to keep inflation under control by raising interest rates and tapering asset purchases. Still, he repeatedly said that the bank still expected inflation to ease later this year. He testified to a congressional committee a day after data showed that the headline inflation rose at the fastest pace in 13 years. This inflation was mostly because of the ongoing supply logjam that has led to challenges in shipping. It was also because of the ongoing chip shortages that has pushed the prices of new and used cars sharply higher. The US dollar will react to the latest initial jobless claims numbers and the New York and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index.
StocksToledo Blade

Stocks close lower, falling below recent record highs

Major US stock indexes closed mostly lower Thursday, pulling back further from the record highs they reached at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent after shedding an early gain. The benchmark index is now on pace for its first weekly loss in four weeks. Technology...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on dovish Powell comments; virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, although concerns over new coronavirus cases staying near record high weighed on the market. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 4.32 points, or 0.13%, to 3,269.13 by 0125 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%, while peer SK Hynix traded flat. ** Powell said in his congressional testimony that high inflation was for goods and services tied to the reopening and the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the Fed wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. ** Financial markets showed muted reaction to the Bank of Korea's decision to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged, as the country battles a spike in infections that threatens to derail policymakers' plans to dial back stimulus this year. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from the record high marked the previous day. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.0 billion won ($14.82 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,148.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.36. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.377%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.991%. ($1 = 1,147.1900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip as Tech, Energy Come Up Lame

The stock market struggled on Thursday, hobbled by tech and energy, as Wall Street faced a blast of data. The day started with China reporting slowing but still robust 7.9% economic growth for the second quarter, down from its wild 18.3% boom in Q1. Here in the U.S., initial jobless...

Comments / 0

Community Policy