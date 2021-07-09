Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL TELLER AND SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pikes Peak, or 8 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security, Peterson AFB and Security-Widefield.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Fort Carson, CO
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
County
Teller County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#13 39 00#Security Widefield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy sees first female complete training to become Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman

The Navy now has its first female graduate to have successfully completed a special warfare training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman (SWCC). SWCC are boat operators who move Navy SEALs and other personnel, collect information about installations from enemy military and can take part in direct action raids against "enemy shipping and waterborne traffic," according to the Navy's website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy