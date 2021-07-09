Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL TELLER AND SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pikes Peak, or 8 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security, Peterson AFB and Security-Widefield.