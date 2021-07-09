Severe Weather Statement issued for Banner, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Banner; Kimball A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHEYENNE...NORTHERN KIMBALL...SOUTHWESTERN MORRILL AND SOUTHEASTERN BANNER COUNTIES At 326 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oliver Campground to 11 miles south of Redington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kimball, Potter, Dix, Oliver Campground, Oliver Reservoir, Kimball Airport and Bushnell. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 10 and 48. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH