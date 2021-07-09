Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caroline; Queen Anne's; Talbot The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Talbot County in eastern Maryland Southwestern Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland Southwestern Caroline County in eastern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 526 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South River, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Easton, Talbot, Romancoke, Oakland, Ridgely, Trappe, St. Michaels, Preston, Oxford, Queen Anne, Grasonville, Starr, Copperville, Jumptown, Choptank, Windyhill, Tanyard, Harmony, Tilghman Island and Skipton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH