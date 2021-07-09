Cancel
Video Games

'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' Next Gen Update Will Include Free DLC Inspired by the Netflix Series

By Justin Joy
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a fantastic time to be a Witcher fan. Henry Cavill will once again be playing the White Wolf on Netflix when Season 2 launches on December 17. Additionally, we will be getting a prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin and an animated spin-off titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Even an AR mobile game is being released July 21, The Witcher: Monster Slayer. And last but certainly not least, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be receiving its long-awaited next-gen update this year with some exciting DLC already being teased.

Henry Cavill
Philipp Weber
#Netflix Series#Free Content#The White Wolf#Ar#Dlc#Witchercon#Xbox One#Projekt Red
