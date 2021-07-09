First Look: Reporter takes you inside CNY’s newest restaurants (Letter from the Editor)

Growing up right near Niagara Falls, we often took it for granted. It really is one of the most beautiful wonders of the world, with multiple ways to enjoy it. You can simply take a stroll around the park and view the falls from above. You can take a leisurely boat ride on the Maid of the Mist. You can explore the rapids by experiencing the whirlpool jet boat tours. Lastly, is getting right in the action, and getting drenched by the falls themselves in the Cave of the Winds.