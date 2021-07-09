Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

First Look: Reporter takes you inside CNY’s newest restaurants (Letter from the Editor)

By Trish LaMonte
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hear often from many of you that we should deliver more positive news from the community, especially at a time when there’s been so much doom and gloom to focus on. Reporter Charlie Miller launched a new series in the middle of the pandemic that is sure to put a smile on your face. It’s called “First Look,” and it’s meant to give Central New Yorkers a peek inside the area’s newest restaurants and bars and the stories behind how these establishments came to be.

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
35K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Restaurants
Syracuse, NY
Food & Drinks
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Good Food#Pizzeria#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Cny#Central New Yorkers#The Post Standard#The Amber Inn#Utica Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
Syracuse.com

New York state’s best beers for 2021: And the winners are ...

From Batavia to Brooklyn, and many places in between, New York state craft brewers are celebrating the medals and awards they won in the nation’s biggest state-level beer competition. Top prizes in the 5th annual NYS Craft Beer Competition went to Eli Fish Brewing Company of Batavia and Grimm Artisanal...
Niagara Falls, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Cave of the Winds: Reach out and touch Niagara Falls in this thrilling Upstate NY experience

Growing up right near Niagara Falls, we often took it for granted. It really is one of the most beautiful wonders of the world, with multiple ways to enjoy it. You can simply take a stroll around the park and view the falls from above. You can take a leisurely boat ride on the Maid of the Mist. You can explore the rapids by experiencing the whirlpool jet boat tours. Lastly, is getting right in the action, and getting drenched by the falls themselves in the Cave of the Winds.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: A reflection on the ‘Lost Boys of Sudan’

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Reflecting on the story and journey of the “Lost Boys of Sudan,” it is amazing to see the major transformation that has taken place in their lives over the last 20 years. Displaced or orphaned, they are the survivors of the Second Sudanese Civil War. Many resettled in Central New York during the early 2000s with literally nothing, except their determination, resiliency and willingness to work hard. Now, they are now leading successful lives, all while raising young families.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Duke

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. If Duke had a theme song, it would be “A Whole Lotta Love.” At 93 pounds, Duke is whole lotta dog!. He’s a labradane - a labrador/great dane mix. Duke is the best of both breeds - affectionate, intelligent, and playful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy