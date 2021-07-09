Cancel
Augusta County, VA

Pfizer announces third COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Kayla Brooks
WHSV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, mostly linked to the highly contagious Delta Variant. Officials with Pfizer announced Thursday that they are seeing decreasing immunity from its COVID-19 vaccine. They said they’ll develop a booster dose that will protect against variants, like the Delta Variant.

Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
FDA
News Break
Coronavirus
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

FDA adds warning to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The FDA is adding a warning to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna, about a possible issue of myocarditis among youth. Dr. Wilbur Chen, a Vaccine Researcher at the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, explains why the warning is necessary.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Medical & Biotechphysiciansweekly.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Safe, Effective in Cancer Patients

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) BNT162b2 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) appears to be safe and achieves satisfactory serologic status in patients with cancer, according to a study published online July 8 in JAMA Oncology. Tal Goshen-Lago, Ph.D., from Rambam Health Care Campus...
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

COVID Antibodies From Vaccination Are Almost 3 Times Higher Than From Infection

Last Updated: July 15, 2021. THURSDAY, July 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People who've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have a much stronger immune system response against the new coronavirus than those who've previously been infected, according to a new study. "Vaccinated individuals had the highest antibody levels, nearly three...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

CDC Advisors to Discuss 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

Last Updated: July 16, 2021. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to adults with weakened immune systems — the immunocompromised — will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Chilean Sinovac trial leaders recommend third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SANTIAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - The leaders of a Chilean late-stage human trial of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac (SVA.O) on Thursday recommended a third dose of the jab to protect against the more contagious Delta variant. The trial leaders said a separate in vitro laboratory trial...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Making Influenza Vaccinations Convenient for Healthcare Personnel

A group of personnel at a veterans administration medical center (VAMC)) did a drive-thru to help bolster vaccination amongst coworkers. Typically, healthcare workers (HCW) have higher vaccination rates than the general public. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 80% of healthcare workers reported receiving influenza vaccinations...

