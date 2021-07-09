Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Albany, IN

Attorney general says convicted killer's 65-year sentence appropriate

By APRILE RICKERT aprile.rickert@newsandtribune.com
Posted by 
The Evening News
The Evening News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYaxa_0asSd98600
Rebecca Hoover Submitted photo

NEW ALBANY — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has filed a court document opposing a sentence modification for a man serving 65 years for killing his wife and dismembering her body in New Albany in 2020. However, the Indiana Court of Appeals has not yet ruled on the matter.

Judson Hoover, 50, pleaded guilty in October to strangling his wife, Rebecca Hoover, and stomping on her head multiple times in front of one of the couple’s three children Aug. 2. He filed for divorce the following day, and told the court his wife had a problem with drugs, was abusive to him and the children, and would often leave the house for extended periods of time.

Her partially mutilated body was found more than three weeks later in a storage unit Hoover rented, after the child who witnessed the mother’s death told a school counselor.

Hoover pleaded guilty to murder in Floyd County the same day the charge was filed, and in November was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

“Rebecca Hoover wasn’t just murdered,” Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 Judge Susan Orth said on the day of sentencing. “She was brutalized...her body was mutilated and treated as refuse.”

Hoover filed an appellate brief in May, the document stating that the court had failed to give enough weight to his swift guilty plea. It also stated that he was was abused as a child.

The attorney general’s response filed this week points to the nature of the killing along with Hoover’s violent history as reasons the sentence should stay as it is. When Rebecca died, Hoover was out on bond for domestic battery and strangulation in the presence of a minor; the same child who witnessed her death had witnessed that abuse.

“The nature of the offense was egregious,” it reads, in part. “Hoover brutally murdered his wife in front of their 8-year-old child, kept the body hidden for a month, filed for divorce the day after murdering her and further attempted to flee and hide evidence after police initially searched his home.

“Hoover’s character, including history of violence and lack of remorse for the murder, demonstrate that the sentence is appropriate.”

The brief also states that Hoover pleading guilty as soon as he was charged doesn’t deserve much consideration, since he had spent a month before that hiding the crime and considering ways to dispose of Rebecca’s body, including setting her remains on fire or throwing them in the river.

“This is not a case where a defendant’s cooperation with the state evidenced an acceptance or responsibility or was particularly helpful in solving a crime,” it reads. “The record shows that Hoover murdered his wife on August 2 and then hid her body in a storage unit which enabled him to evade police for nearly a month.”

Comments / 1

The Evening News

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
1K+
Followers
117
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Evening News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Floyd County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
New Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Crime & Safety
New Albany, IN
Government
City
Albany, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Floyd County, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorney General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 1

Community Policy