Food delivery service Grubhub and tech brand Yandex have entered a partnership to offer autonomous delivery to consumers in the US on college campuses. The initiative will see students on select college campuses able to place an order and have it delivered to them in a contactless manner thanks to the use of robotic technology. The robots will be implemented onto college campuses this fall and will be able to go where vehicular traffic traditionally cannot go to maximize the efficiency of the brand's delivery service.