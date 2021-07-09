Kumail Nanjiani to Relive the Chaos of the Past Few Years in Homeland Elegies Adaptation
And the autofiction discourse continues apace. Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in an FX series adaptation of Pulitzer winner Ayad Akhtar’s 2020 autofiction novel Homeland Elegies, according to Deadline. Nanjiani will play a writer named Ayad Akhtar — not, of course, to be confused with the writer of said character, also named Ayad Akhtar — the American-born son of an immigrant father who grapples with the political and personal turmoil of the post-9/11 years. Yes, he’s set to be a jacked superhero in The Eternals, but don’t forget Nanjiani himself is also a writer, having earned an Oscar nomination for The Big Sick’s screenplay, alongside wife Emily V. Gordon. Nanjiani is also executive producing the limited series, which will be adapted by playwright Akhtar and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Oren Moverman, who is also directing the series’ eight episodes. Just don’t confuse it for that other tale of the American experience with “elegy” in the title.www.vulture.com
