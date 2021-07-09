New free performance series will bring concerts, plays and dance to NYC's streets
New Yorkers have remarked that the city's new open streets programs and outdoor dining have lent the city the air of Paris or New Orleans. As a result, a new appreciation for public spaces and outdoor experiences has blossomed among residents. Open Boulevards, organized in part by New York's Department of Transportation, aims to sustain this trend through a series of free performances and culinary experiences staged across the five boroughs this summer.
