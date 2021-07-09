Legalization of marijuana has some area police concerned it could lead to uptick in DUI offenses
The legalization of marijuana in Connecticut – which took effect last week – has some area police concerned it could lead to an uptick in DUI offenses. “Do we expect more people to be smoking and driving? Probably,” Bristol police Dep. Chief Richard Guerrera said. “How much (cannabis use) is considered under the influence?” We don’t know yet. I don’t know what the threshold is.”www.newingtontowncrier.com
