Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Legalization of marijuana has some area police concerned it could lead to uptick in DUI offenses

Newington Town Crier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legalization of marijuana in Connecticut – which took effect last week – has some area police concerned it could lead to an uptick in DUI offenses. “Do we expect more people to be smoking and driving? Probably,” Bristol police Dep. Chief Richard Guerrera said. “How much (cannabis use) is considered under the influence?” We don’t know yet. I don’t know what the threshold is.”

www.newingtontowncrier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Smoking Marijuana#Police#Dui#Newington#Sgt#The Highway Safety Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
13News Now

Marijuana and driving: Here's how DUI enforcement will look in Virginia, according to Chesapeake Police Department

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Despite all the changes marijuana legalization brought to Virginia, one change that won't be taking place is the rules of the road. On July 1, Virginians over the age of 21 years old could legally possess and consume marijuana, but many aspects of the drug remain illegal like consumption either operating or riding along as a passenger in a motor vehicle.
Concord, CAeastcountytoday.net

Concord Police Arrest 2 For DUI

Concord, Calif. – Concord Police Department arrested 2 drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on July 2, 2021. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.
Animalsarcamax.com

What Happens To Police Dogs When Marijuana Is Legalized?

Drug sniffing dogs are becoming more and more irrelevant as marijuana earns legal status across the U.S. K9 units, also known as police or sniffing dogs, are used to track scents and spot suspicious smells. In the age of legal marijuana, their services are becoming more and more irrelevant, with different states having to retire them due to the legal complications they provide. Retiring police dogs isn’t as ominous as it sounds; these guys are simply given up for adoption or sent to a different state to do their work.
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Harrisonburg Police Department sees uptick in DUI arrests

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officers are continuing to watch for drunk drivers in Harrisonburg. The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has seen DUI arrests more than double over the last few weeks. Lieutenant Charles Grubbs with HPD says the department had five DUI arrests in the month of May, 12 in...
Indiana StatePosted by
103GBF

Indiana Just Changed the Law Regarding Marijuana and DUI

The law regarding marijuana use and Driving While Intoxicated has just changed in the state of Indiana and this could be good news for some Hoosiers. Prior to the new law going into effect July 1, 2021, if you were involved in an accident where you were not at fault, but you tested positive for marijuana, you could face felony charges - even if it had been days since you had used marijuana.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Crooked Florida deputy, 28, is jailed for more than 12 years after being caught on bodycam planting drugs on drivers during minor traffic stops because 'he wanted to join narcotics division' - forcing prosecutors to drop nearly 120 cases

A former Florida sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after he was caught on body-camera video planting drugs on innocent drivers during traffic stops and then arresting them. Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester, 28, was found guilty on 19 charges in May including...
Falconer, NYwnynewsnow.com

Backed By Police, Borrello Continues Campaign Against Legal Marijuana

FALCONER – State Senator George Borrello is strengthening his call against recreational marijuana, and the dangers he says it creates, following a meeting with local law enforcement. Borrello, who has been a vocal opponent to legislation, maintained his stance that decriminalizing marijuana under the recently passed laws was a foolish...
Madison, ALWAAY-TV

Madison police officer charged with DUI

A newly hired Madison Police Department officer was arrested over the holiday weekend and charged with DUI. Vadell Jones was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department at 8 a.m. July 3 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and released...
Law EnforcementWashington Post

A whiff of pot alone no longer airtight probable cause for police to search cars in several states

BUFFALO — In the summer of 2017, Orlando Dickson had just left work at the Partnership for the Public Good, a think tank in Buffalo, and was driving to pick up his daughter when he stopped at a red light and noticed a police car behind him. While he hadn't been speeding or driving erratically, Dickson, who is Black and was then 28, said he sensed he was going to be pulled over.
PharmaceuticalsCollege Media Network

It’s time to legalize, destigmatize marijuana

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic suspension shows the world should normalize and legalize recreational marijuana. Recently, track and field sprinter Richardson was disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics because she tested positive for the marijuana chemical THC. She was sure to be on the U.S. team after THC, she’s out. This is awful as she used the marijuana in Oregon, a state where recreational marijuana use is completely legal.
Richmond, VAWHSV

Police, neighbors in Richmond area deal with illegal firework concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Communities around the Richmond area have been inundated with illegal fireworks for weeks now. “Certainly for our citizens, playing the game of ‘was that fireworks or gunshots’ is not a really fun game to play in the middle of the night,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Councilor.
Estherville, IAkilrradio.com

Recent Uptick in Marijuana Arrests in Estherville

(Estherville)--The Estherville Police Department has seen an uptick in marijuana related arrests lately. Estherville Police Chief Brent Shatto reminds residents that recreational use of marijuana is still illegal in the state of Iowa. Shatto says the recent cases involve charges more serious than marijuana possession. He says some 20 state...
Public Safetynewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Nj Dismisses Close to 88,000 Minor Marijuana Offenses

New Jersey Judiciary announced on Monday that almost 88,000 drug-related convictions or pending cases, mostly related to marijuana, have been dismissed since July 1st. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner ordered rescinding some warrants and the dismissal of some pending cases for eligible offenses. The order also includes driver’s license suspension, violations of probation, and even procession of certain paraphernalia.
Economyfox42kptm.com

Virginia businesses flourish due to legalization of marijuana

(WSET) — Virginia is just days into the legalization of marijuana. Virginians can now grow and gift it, but not buy or sell it. The new law is coming at the right time for local garden and growing businesses like Blue Ridge Hydroponics in Roanoke. Manager Jeremy Poe said he's gained a lot of business recently.
Downey, CAthedowneypatriot.com

Police to conduct roving DUI patrols

DOWNEY — The Downey Police Department will be conducting roving DUI patrols this month, looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI face an overage of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Comments / 0

Community Policy