Fairbanks, AK

Grand Jury Indicts Fort Wainwright Soldier for Murder in Fatal Shooting of BLM Protestor

kuac.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fort Wainwright soldier who fatally shot a Black Lives Matter protestor in Texas last year was indicted last week by a grand jury in Austin, Texas. Sgt. Daniel Perry was stationed at Fort Hood when he shot the protester on July 25, but on Sept. 1 he began his next tour of duty at Fort Wainwright. Perry says he shot the protestor, who was carrying a rifle, out of self-defense. But a local civil rights advocate worries the case could inflame local racial tensions. Note: the sound of gunshots about halfway through this story may be upsetting for some listeners.

fm.kuac.org

