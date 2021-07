Notice of Public Meeting- July 13, 2021 at 6:00 pm. Join the Cleveland Heights Planning Department and consultant Naylor Wellman to learn about the Historic Preservation Design Guidelines project, review a draft of the guidelines, ask questions, and provide comments. The meeting will be held virtually on July 13, 2021 at 6:00 pm. The join link is available below and on the City Calendar at clevelandheights.com. The draft document (PDF) can found on the Planning Department webpage of the Cleveland Heights website. The meeting will be held virtually via WebEx. Please direct any questions to the Planning Department at 216-291-4878 or planning@clvhts.com.