Notre Dame Football: Will the Irish take on BYU in Las Vegas in 2022?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau was the last unsigned player in the 2021 recruiting class, and on Independence Day, he finally committed to Ohio State. The nation’s No. 3 player chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington following a month filled with official visits delayed by a year by the pandemic. His June 18 trip to Columbus was the only time he came to OSU during his recruitment, but that was all he needed.