Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Football: Will the Irish take on BYU in Las Vegas in 2022?

By Andrew Hall
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to multiple sources, the Notre Dame football program appears close to a deal with BYU to play a Shamrock Series game in 2022. Irish Illustrated writer Tim Prister tweeted earlier this year that Notre Dame football was exploring the idea of playing a Shamrock series contest in Las Vegas. On June 17th, during BYU media day, Cougar athletic director Tom Holmoe discussed the possibility of finally playing the final contest in their contract.

slapthesign.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

109K+
Followers
300K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Las Vegas#Byu#Football Players#American Football#Irish#Byu#Shamrock#Cougar#Clemson#Tigers#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why did J.T. Tuimoloau commit to Ohio State football over Oregon, USC and Washington? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau was the last unsigned player in the 2021 recruiting class, and on Independence Day, he finally committed to Ohio State. The nation’s No. 3 player chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington following a month filled with official visits delayed by a year by the pandemic. His June 18 trip to Columbus was the only time he came to OSU during his recruitment, but that was all he needed.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Former Ohio State football player becoming thorn in side of OSU recruiting?

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman encourage the team during a college football game against the Connecticut Huskies, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Connecticut Huskies At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 9. Former Ohio State football player Marcus Freeman seems to be getting more annoying for the Buckeyes...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Vikings players entering the last chance saloon in 2021

Which Minnesota Vikings players are entering the last chance saloon in 2021?. The stakes could not be much higher for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. This is a team that massively underachieved last season despite the injury bug hitting them hard. Simply put, things have to improve in the coming months to ensure the natives don’t become more restless with the current regime.
Notre Dame, INUSA Today

Notre Dame football schedules Lift for Life event for July 23rd

The following release is from UpliftingAthletes.org:. South Bend, Ind. (July 13, 2021) – Lift For Life is the signature fundraising event for the Uplifting Athletes’ nationwide network of chapters led by college football student-athletes. Each chapter embraces the mission of Uplifting Athletes by using college football as a platform to...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Three Notre Dame Players Named To College Football Top 50 For 2021

Pro Football Focus has released its Top 50 players in college football list and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had three players make that list. Only Alabama (4) and Ohio State (4) had more players than Notre Dame's three. The Irish were tied with Oklahoma, Georgia and LSU at three apiece. Cincinnati (2) and North Carolina (2) were the only Notre Dame 2021 opponents to place players on the Top 50 list.
College Sportsonefootdown.com

This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #29 Khari Gee, Safety

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about them all. One Foot Down’s player profile series will, once again, take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2021 season.
Notre Dame, INndinsider.com

Notre Dame football hires Dre Brown to aid offensive recruiting

When Dre Brown tweeted a photo of himself earlier this month at an Irish pub in Pensacola, Fla., surrounded by Notre Dame football memorabilia, the former Illinois running back covertly revealed his next move. Brown, who worked on the Tennessee football support staff as recruiting coordinator since February, has been...
Notre Dame, INslapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Isaiah Foskey to have Myjai Sanders-like production

Last year, Notre Dame football defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman got plenty of production out of Myjai Sanders, and Isaiah Foskey could be next. Before taking over as the defensive coordinator for the Notre Dame football program, Marcus Freeman turned the Cincinnati Bearcats defense into one of the best in the country. Utilizing mostly three-star talent, Freeman led the Bearcats to a 9-1 record this past season, becoming one of the more coveted assistant coaches in America.
Notre Dame, INnd.edu

On Notre Dame in Summer 1941

Editor’s note: Eduard Adam Skendzel (1921-1999) was a linguist, historian and teacher from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who wrote this essay after a July 1941 visit to Notre Dame. A collection of his papers, chiefly concerning the history of Polish Catholics in the United States, was donated to the University of Notre Dame Archives.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brent Venables News

Despite being rumored as a head coaching candidate on numerous occasions, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has remained at his post. Today, we got to see one of the reasons why. This afternoon, Clemson announced a lucrative contract extension for Venables, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.
College Sportsonefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Top Irish running back target commits to Penn State

2022 4-Star running back Nicholas Singleton from Reading, Pennsylvania, gave his commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Singleton made an official visit to Notre Dame, and the thought was that he may commit after short visits to the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies. Instead, it appears as though the luster of the visit to Notre Dame has disappeared, and the early favorite Penn State Nittany Lions have bounced back to be Singleton’s leader.

Comments / 0

Community Policy