Notre Dame Football: Will the Irish take on BYU in Las Vegas in 2022?
According to multiple sources, the Notre Dame football program appears close to a deal with BYU to play a Shamrock Series game in 2022. Irish Illustrated writer Tim Prister tweeted earlier this year that Notre Dame football was exploring the idea of playing a Shamrock series contest in Las Vegas. On June 17th, during BYU media day, Cougar athletic director Tom Holmoe discussed the possibility of finally playing the final contest in their contract.slapthesign.com
