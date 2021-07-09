Teen tased by FHP trooper won’t be charged

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The teenager tased by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper will not be charged.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed they will not file charges against Jack Rodeman, 16, after he was arrested in June after being tased by the trooper.

According to the teen’s mother Kris, her son was walking to his girlfriend’s house in the Timberlake community near Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers, when a trooper started following him.

The trooper said in his initial incident report that Rodeman appeared to be a burglar.

Video shows the trooper tasing the teen twice, including once while he’s on the ground because Rodeman wouldn’t put his hands behind his back.

The teen was taken to a detention center on multiple charges including failure to obey a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, resisting arrest without violence, loitering, and prowling.

The teen’s lawyer says they want to file a civil rights complaint.

Florida Highway Patrol is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

