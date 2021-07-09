Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Teen tased by FHP trooper won’t be charged

By Ashley Graham
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The teenager tased by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper will not be charged.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed they will not file charges against Jack Rodeman, 16, after he was arrested in June after being tased by the trooper.

According to the teen’s mother Kris, her son was walking to his girlfriend’s house in the Timberlake community near Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers, when a trooper started following him.

The trooper said in his initial incident report that Rodeman appeared to be a burglar.

Video shows the trooper tasing the teen twice, including once while he’s on the ground because Rodeman wouldn’t put his hands behind his back.

The teen was taken to a detention center on multiple charges including failure to obey a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, resisting arrest without violence, loitering, and prowling.

The teen’s lawyer says they want to file a civil rights complaint.

Florida Highway Patrol is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE HERE.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

First child tax credits start arriving - why some parents should opt out of the payments

Tens of millions of families received some extra money on Thursday, when the IRS distributed the first of six monthly payments from the newly expanded child tax credit. Roughly $15 billion has been sent to 35.2 million families, with an average payment of $423, the Treasury Department and IRS said in a joint statement. The money is expected to reach some 60 million children.

