I Think You Should Leave Season 2: We Screenshotted 30 Meme-able Moments So You Don't Have To

By Michael Rougeau
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it was Tim Robinson in a hot dog suit saying "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" or the guy in the Ford focus group bullying stupid Paul, the memes that spawned from Season 1 of Netflix's I Think You Should Leave gave the wonderfully strange comedy show staying power beyond its humble runtime.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Bullying#Ford Focus#Asap
TV & VideosEW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: Hot dog! I Think You Should Leave is back for season 2 on Netflix

The Babies of the Year are now Little Buff Boys! Netflix's buzzy sketch show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is back for a new season filled with even more manic yelling, awkward workplace confrontations, and embarrassing situations involving hot dogs. The series from the delightfully demented mind of Saturday Night Live and Detroiters writer-star Tim Robinson was an instant sensation on social media after its 2019 debut, and its sophomore effort is just as memeable. Season 1 stars Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Tim Heidecker are back, with hilarious new appearances from Bob Odenkirk, John Early, Julia Butters, and Paul Walter Hauser. At just six episodes, all clocking in at less than 20 minutes, the series makes for a quick binge that you'll want to return to — and spend the rest of your day quoting. (Just remember, "You gotta give.") —Jillian Sederholm.
TV & VideosPopSugar

We Figured Out Which Fear Street Books Netflix's Trilogy Is Based on So You Don't Have To

When the Fear Street movie trilogy was first announced by Netflix, I found myself wondering whether it would follow the lead of 2015's Goosebumps film or if it would be an adaptation of a specific book. The premieres of Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2 and Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9 confirmed that the Netflix trilogy was drawing inspiration from a variety of the Fear Street novels. "They're not really based concretely in the book," director Leigh Janiak told Den of Geek. "Mostly, I think I would endeavor to stay true to the spirit of the books, which was kind of subversive and edgy for teenage readers. There's violence, there's blood, there's hints of sex . . . They're really, really fun to read."
TV SeriesDerrick

Review: Tim Robinson's 'I Think You Should Leave' returns even weirder

Tim Robinson doesn't do small talk. Average, everyday interactions — pleasantries at a party, chitchat at the office — are a springboard for the weird, wild and seriously funny scenarios that make up Robinson's bizarre sketch comedy series, "I Think You Should Leave." Even more absurd than its first season,...
TV SeriesFast Company

‘I Think You Should Leave’ serves up the sequel you were hoping for

Comedian Tim Robinson has attempted some difficult second acts before. After his first season as a featured player on Saturday Night Live in 2012, he started off the next one relegated to a writing position. Detroiters, the show he created for Comedy Central in 2017 with real-life best friend Sam Richardson, was successful enough to eke out a second season order, but the series needed to grow beyond its cult-hit status to establish a sufficient audience. It didn’t.
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Corncob TV: Could Coffin Flop from I Think You Should Leave work IRL?

Season 2 of Tim Robinson’s breakout sketch series I Think You Should Leave premiered yesterday on Netflix, receiving widespread praise. Audience favourite Spectrum features an exasperated, unnamed Corncob TV representative lashing out at cable executives over their lack of support for a show called Coffin Flop. But do Coffin Flop or Corncob TV have any roots in reality? Would they work for real-life audience today?
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

The Beautifully Absurd I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Is Back for an Excellent Second Season

It’s tough out there for a follow-up. The “sophomore slump” is real, but even more real is how people seem almost giddy to dislike something they were previously into. Even before watching its second season I was worried that I Think You Should Leave was primed for that kind of reaction—it seems like just the kind of thing that would fall prey to the boom-and-bust cycle of pop culture in the internet age. Although critics and comedy deep divers were on board with Tim Robinson years before I Think You Should Leave, the surprise success of that first season was, for many, accompanied by the sense that it was something secret and obscure they had personally discovered. Its growth in popularity was spread through word of mouth and social media, eventually becoming one of the most memed TV shows of the last few years. Now the second season is heavily anticipated by the show’s fans—I’ve seen more than a few people on Twitter planning to give today’s launch of season two the “stay up ‘til 3 a.m.” treatment usually reserved for new episodes of Marvel’s Disney+ shows—and any gap between that anticipation and the actual episodes themselves is where disappointment can creep in. Will it be enough to placate them if the new season is simply as good as the first one? Does it have to be better? Could any new episodes, no matter how good they are, match up to the fans’ memories of that thoroughly dissected and obsessed-over first season?
TV & VideosA.V. Club

That familiar voice singing over I Think You Should Leave's "sloppy steaks" is Ezra Koenig

The new season of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson has finally arrived! In case you were expecting some more musical moments, there are sadly not as many in season two compared to season one, but the few times music is a part of a sketch, it becomes pretty memorable. Take “Baby Cries” in the second episode. The sketch features Tim Robinson playing a guy who “used to be a piece of shit.” The baby he’s trying to hold at a party definitely knows it and won’t stop crying. But all is solved when the baby learns to forgive his douchebag past. The sketch ends with a flashback montage featuring the former piece of shit out with his buddies, eating “sloppy steaks” (which are perfectly fine steaks ruined by being soaked in water), soundtracked by the Auto-Tuned song “Dangerous Knife (The Night Is A Knife).” But all that Auto-Tune can’t hide a very recognizable voice.
TV & VideosWashington Post

The driver’s ed sketch from ‘I Think You Should Leave’ is yet another of Tim Robinson’s perfectly dumb jokes

In the new season of the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” Robinson plays a driver’s ed teacher showing his students instructional videos. He puts one on in which a hysterical woman poses a danger to other drivers by averting her eyes from the road to complain about the dirty folding tables she happens to have in her trunk. “What was her job?” a student asks after the video wraps. Robinson pauses for a moment before incredulously replying, “Tables.”
TV Seriesheadstuff.org

Should I Laugh or Think? | I Think You Should Leave Season 2 Review

At one level, I Think You Should Leave follows in the stalwart tradition of improv-inspired sketch comedy. A lot of its talent (including the co-creator Tim Robinson) are former cast members of Saturday Night Live or members of Chicago improv groups like Second City or Upright Citizens Brigade and a lot of the sketches are rejected Saturday Night Live sketches.
TV & VideosThe Independent

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

Apple TV+’s football comedy Ted Lasso, Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave, the second season of Aisling Bea’s dramedy This Way Up and NBC’s supernatural drama Manifest. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Inside the logistics of Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave's "Coffin Flop" sketch

Initially, the plan for the Season 2 Corncob TV sketch was to "create a hidden-camera-style show that would allow people holding iPhones to cover the falls from several angles in order to generate as much footage as possible using the least amount of coffins," reports Vulture's Anne Victoria Clark. But co-creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin immediately dismissed the idea. “They were very certain that it should be like professional-looking footage,” says director Jeffrey Max. “There were crews getting sent out to funerals to film them; they’re not hiding. They’re just there to film the funerals in case a body falls out, and so that was the aesthetic.” So it was up to lead prop maker Joe Holliday to construct a bunch of coffins that people could fall out of. "I got five coffins, and I realized that for the amount of breaks that we’re going to have to do, I’d have to make everything really modular,” says Holliday. “I had to remove anything with sharp edges or any bolts that might be sticking through. (Coffins) are designed for people that don’t feel pain anymore, so if you’re putting live people in them, you have to make sure that it’s going to be safe.” Using balsa wood, Holliday replaced the parts of the coffins from which the bodies would need to burst and scored the wood for extra-easy breakage. “We had so many breaks, we wouldn’t be able to get as many coffins as we had breaks,” says Holliday. “It’s not like we could just throw away the coffins when we were done. So we had to figure out a way to very quickly change out the breakaway panels.” Meanwhile, the show's stunt coordinators, Nito Larioza and Lou Simon, had to find smaller people who could not only fit in the coffins, but pull off each fall. “I wanted to make sure that I got tough kids in there that were willing to do it,” Larioza says. “When I was looking for people for this gag, there were a lot of people that wanted to do it. It was a unique gag. It wasn’t a fight. It wasn’t a car gag, it wasn’t fire. It was a coffin job. And you rarely see that.” ALSO: TV experts weigh in on whether "Coffin Flop" can be an actual TV show.
Mental HealthPosted by
Primetimer

Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave offers the best portrayal of social anxiety

"Anxiety is an emotion plenty of shows rely on to tell stories," says Alison Foreman. "Dramas create suspense to keep us invested, while comedies make their characters more relatable through embarrassment. But the lived-in experience of intense social anxiety — the mental, emotional, and sometimes physical process of rapidly descending into self-consciousness while in public and then frantically grasping for ways to cope — is something I've never seen accurately recreated on screen until now. The hilarious representation, it seems, came just in time for me to enjoy some much needed catharsis. That catharsis manifesting as a blend of crying and cackling as I Think You Should Leave's theme song blared across my living room stands to prove just how overdue it really was. Of course, Netflix's hit sketch show played odd-one-out comedy games for much of Season 1, and I related to some of those sketches then. (Who among us hasn't eaten the metaphorical gift receipt?) But in the series' sophomore season, Robinson and co-creator Zach Canin take more precise aim at the not-so-funny motivations behind some of I Think You Should Leave's more belligerently inappropriate characters. Rather than stopping at making it clear who should be embarrassed by their ridiculous behavior, Season 2 dares to drill down into why some of the show's characters act the outrageous ways they do. In the process, the series tap into a hyper-specific feeling us anxious folks contend with often that is at once incredibly funny and a bit sad to see on a popular TV show in 2021."

