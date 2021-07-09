Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal ‘expect to tie Emile Smith Rowe down to five-year contract and fight off Aston Villa transfer interest

By Joe Brophy
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFguM_0asSbabw00

ARSENAL are reportedly growing increasingly confident of securing Emile Smith Rowe's long-term future.

The 20-year-old has been the subject of two failed bids by Aston Villa, believed to be in the region of £25million and £30m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUjIi_0asSbabw00
Arsenal are close to agreeing a new five-year deal with Emile Smith Rowe Credit: Getty

Arsenal are believed to have no interest in parting ways with the England youth international, who still has two years left on his deal.

And the Gunners are understood to be in talks with the under-17 World Cup winner about extending his stay in North London.

According to BirminghamLive, Smith Rowe is poised to sign a bumper new five-year deal after returning to pre-season training this week.

The report adds that contract talks surrounding the midfielder have progressed well with just the last details needing sorting.

BETTING SPECIAL - Get McGregor to win by knockout, TKO or DQ at 40/1

The news will come as a blow to Villa after SunSport revealed Dean Smith's side were set to make a third offer for Smith Rowe.

The former Huddersfield loanee was a shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Arsenal.

Smith Rowe became a key figure under Mikel Arteta last term as he chipped in with four goals and seven assists in 33 games in all competitions.

Arsenal's desperation to secure their academy graduate's future intensified after they failed to land fellow No10 Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4snI_0asSbabw00

The Norwegian spent the second half of last season on loan in North London from the Spanish giants.

Arsenal meanwhile may look to revisit a deal for Houssem Aouar after fans noticed that the Lyon ace's brother and agent was spotted in London.

The Gunners have reportedly made a £17million offer for the French midfielder - who scored eight goals last season.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#England#Arsenal#Birminghamlive#Tko#Sunsport#Huddersfield#Norwegian#Spanish#Houssem Aouar#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Transfer Round-Up: Fine Villa, We’ll Talk About Emile Smith Rowe Again!

It has been a relatively quiet week on the incoming transfer front since the signing of Ashley Young last week, with few new links being made. ‘Grealish Euro’ fever has taken hold of the nation after the win against Germany and despite a Friday morning scare, it appears genuine interest from City is yet to materialize in a bid. Other news comes from Villa’s continued pursuit of Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and an exciting link to Julián Álvarez as the club looks to improve in possession.
Premier League90min.com

Aston Villa preparing third bid for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe

Aston Villa are preparing a third offer for Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe, having already had £25m and £30m bids rejected by the Gunners. Villa have already beaten Arsenal to the £33m signing of Emiliano Buendia and are determined to strengthen their squad following an impressive 11th place finish last season. They want to bring in another attacking player and are still keen on also keeping talisman Jack Grealish.
Premier League90min.com

Emile Smith Rowe set to new sign long-term contract with Arsenal

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe is expected to soon sign a new long-term contract with the club, committing his future to the Gunners amid strong transfer interest from an ambitious Aston Villa. Previously an Under-17 World Cup winner with England in in 2017, Smith Rowe enjoyed a breakout season in...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

(Video) Emile Smith Rowe scores for Arsenal with smart finish in only Gunners positive of the evening

Arsenal were defeated 2-1 in their opening pre-season fixture against Hibernian, with Emile Smith Rowe netting the only goal of the game for the Gunners. Though you can’t read too much into pre-season, especially with Arsenal still having many key players away from the squad, the starting XI fielded by Mikel Arteta ought to have been strong enough to comfortably defeat Hibernian.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: See Emile Smith Rowe score for Arsenal in Hibs defeat

See Emile Smith Rowe score for Arsenal yesterday against Hibs. Arsenal lost their first friendly of preseason 2-1 against Hibs at Easter Road on Tuesday. The Gunners were 2-0 down when Nicolas Pepe had a penalty saved. However, the visitors eventually pulled a goal back via Smith Rowe late on,...
Premier League90min.com

Mikel Arteta provides firm update on future of Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he is ‘100%’ certain that Emile Smith Rowe will not leave the club this summer, despite multiple bids for the young attacker from an ambitious Aston Villa. Villa have already had £25m and £30m offers for Smith Rowe rejected by the Gunners and there...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Hibernian 2-1 Arsenal: Emile Smith Rowe strike unable to prevent Gunners from sliding to surprise opening pre-season defeat after error from rookie keeper Arthur Okonkwo allowed Scottish side to take lead... and Nicolas Pepe has a penalty saved

Arsenal's pre-season got off to a poor start in Scotland after Mikel Arteta's side were surprisingly beaten by Hibernian at Easter Road. The Gunners fielded a starting XI of mainly first-team players, handing first senior starts to 19-year-old keeper Arthur Okonkwo and centre back Harry Clarke. Yet it was Okonkwo's...
SoccerYardbarker

Martin Odegaard stars as Real Madrid beat Fuenlabrada 3-1 in training match

Madrid won 3-1 nonetheless, with goals from Victor Chust, Martin Odegaard and Mariano Diaz. Fuenlabrada operated a low block but were unable to avoid defeat, although fitness was obviously the most important thing for both sides. The Madrid squad have spent three nights at Valdebebas this week as they look...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Heaton returns to Man Utd on two-year contract after leaving Aston Villa

The experienced goalkeeper, who spent 13 years with the Red Devils in his younger days, finds himself back in familiar surroundings. Tom Heaton has returned to Manchester United on a two-year contract, with the 35-year-old goalkeeper heading back to Old Trafford as a free agent some 11 years on from bringing an initial spell with the Red Devils to a close.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tavares picks Henry & Smith Rowe as his favourite Arsenal players

The left-back has expressed his admiration towards the France legend and the England youth international. Nuno Tavares has named Thierry Henry, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Sako as his favourite Arsenal players. The Portugal youth international of Cape Verdean descent joined the Premier League side on a five-year deal for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy