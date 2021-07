While SoFi Technologies (SOFI) made an impressive stock market debut on June 1, its stock price appears to have outrun the company’s intrinsic value and may suffer a decline in the near term. So, we think it is better to bet on established credit services companies American Express (AXP), Capital One (COF), Discover (DFS), and Synchrony (SYF). These names are well-positioned to capitalize on increasing financial transactions amid the fast-paced economic recovery. Read on.