Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Tourists horrified as man seen THROTTLING seagull before throwing it into the sea after it tried to steal his doughnut

By Katie Davis
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

THIS is the shocking moment a disgruntled man throttled a seagull before hurling it into the sea after it tried to pinch his doughnut.

Stunned tourists gasped in horror as the man grabbed the gull and viciously held onto it by its neck for more than a minute until it dropped the treat in Devon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ql0bZ_0asSbLZ900
Shocking footage shows the man holding the seagull by its throat Credit: BPM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwFa1_0asSbLZ900
He then hurls the bird over the seawall in frustration Credit: BPM Media

Footage of the incident shows the unidentified man tightly gripping the bird in one hand as dumbstruck onlookers passed by near the Princess Theatre in Torquay.

He then carelessly flings the gull over a wall into the water in frustration.

According to witnesses, a flock of pesky gulls swooped down and tried to nab a doughnut he had bought from the nearby Pier Point Chippy after he placed it on the sea wall to answer the phone.

Do you know this man or did you witness the incident? Email katie.davis@the-sun.co.uk

He then furiously grabbed one of them by its neck, holding it upside down until it dropped the doughnut - which he then shamelessly picked back up and started eating.

The dramatic footage was taken by a young woman from Torquay, who watched the shocking incident unfold as she dined outside Pier Point with her mum,.

She said it had been going on for "quite a while" before she grabbed her phone to capture the bizarre attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jCYa_0asSbLZ900
Dumbstruck tourists watched on as the man grabbed the seagull after it tried to pinch his dought Credit: BPM Media

"It went on for such a long time," she told Devon Live.

"Nobody really reacted - everybody was just kind of dumbstruck - so I grabbed my phone and filmed the end of it.

"It looked like he had just bought the doughnuts from the Pier Point Chippy - then he put them up on the seawall to answer his phone and the gulls all descended.

"So he grabbed one by the throat and had it in his hand for over a minute and everyone sitting outside at Pier Point restaurant turned around and looked at him in horror - but he didn't care.

"He just carried on. The gull dropped the doughnut and he just picked it up and carried on eating it and licking his fingers.

"When people were all staring he just said 'It took my doughnut' in a northern accent as if it was a perfectly normal thing to do. But it was horrible."

Onlookers were reportedly so taken aback by the incident, they were unsure how to react.

Another witness said: "It was odd that nobody reacted but it was such a weird thing to see.

"He didn't seem to care what people thought."

Seagulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which means it is against the law to injure or kill them.

Comments / 37

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seagulls#Gull#The Doughnut#Accident#Throttling#The Pier Point Chippy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Related
POTUSPosted by
The US Sun

What is Jussie Smollett’s net worth?

SHAMED actor Jussie Smollett was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself in January 2019. Smollett was hit with six counts of disorderly conduct; however, two months later, the charges were dropped by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office. What is Jussie Smollett's net worth?. Despite his...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Furious boatman denies claims he tried to HIT Wally the Walrus with his paddle in front of horrified holidaymakers after 2,000lb sea creature flipped over his dinghy

A furious boatman on the Isles of Scilly has denied claims that he tried to bash Wally the Walrus with an oar in front of horrified holidaymakers. James Stedeford who runs boat trips taking tourists to view wildlife is accused of reacting in anger after his empty dinghy was tipped over by the 2,000lbs walrus.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Tragedy as woman's body is found 'half in, half out' of a charity clothes bin outside a busy shopping centre - as police believe she became trapped in the night and could not escape

Police say it appears a woman whose body was found in a charity bin in Perth became 'trapped' in the bin and could not escape, describing her death as 'absolutely tragic'. The grim discovery of the woman, in her 30s, was made behind Stockland Baldivis shopping centre in the city's southern suburbs by a member of the public at about 5am on Tuesday.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Boatman rescues newborn baby girl dumped in box in River Ganges

A boatman in India is being hailed as a hero after he rescued a 21-day-old baby girl found abandoned in a wooden box near the banks of the river Ganges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.Boatman Gullu Chaudhary was among the swarm of local villagers who heard the frantic cries of the baby at Dadri Ghat at Ghazipur. Mr Chaudhary told the media that when people heard the cries, no one stepped forward to help. “But I rushed to rescue her. When I opened the wooden box, I found her,” he said. There was a chit of paper beside...

Comments / 37

Community Policy