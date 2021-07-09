Score Big Discounts On App Lab Games With VR Collection

The PlayStation Store mid-year discounts end in just a few hours – if you’ve spotted something interesting, hurry up before it’s too late – but Sony never lets its players run out of offers, and has already kicked off a new series. discounts on your digital store. Technically, the new PlayStation Store offers are not yet accessible through a dedicated banner (it should appear later today), but they are already regularly active for all players. Through a quick search, we discovered that among the new games at a reduced price include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY 9.99 euros (this year it will receive the free update to PS5 ), No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5 for 29.99 euros (24.99 euros for Plus subscribers), DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 for 32.99 euros, The Last of Us Remastered, God of War 3 Remastered, Ratchet & Clank 2016 and Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection for 9.99 euro each, The Last of Us: Left Behind stand-alone for 4.99 euro, Metro Redux (includes 2033 and Last Light) for 4.49 euro, Shadow of the Colossus for € 19.99, A Way Out for € 8.99, Little Nightmares for € 4.99, Persona 5 for € 17.99, Bioshock Remastered for € 14.99, Code Vein for € 14.69 and many games in the Resident Evil series: the fourth, fifth and sixth chapters are offered for € 7.99 each, while Code: Veronica X can be purchased for € 5.99. Resident Evil 7 costs € 9.99, while Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes are offered for € 15.99 and € 19.79, respectively. The promotion banner will also appear in the PlayStation Store in the next few hours. Meanwhile, you can already take advantage of it bearing in mind that these offers will be active until Thursday 22 July.Update 12:10 – The PlayStation Store has been updated by introducing the category dedicated to the new promotion, which is called “The planet of discounts” and offers cuts up to 75%. Consult the complete selection at this address.