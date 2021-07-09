Cancel
Score Big Discounts On App Lab Games With VR Collection

By Kyle Melnick
vrscout.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same minds behind Lab Surprise return with even more ways to save on indie VR games for the Oculus Quest. With the arrival of VR platforms like App Lab and SideQuest, VR developers have been given new avenues to showcase their games and apps prior to official Oculus Store approval. Unfortunately, finding these titles among the growing catalog of indie games and apps only continues to become more difficult.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Vr#Oculus Quest#Discounts#Apps#Sidequest#Oculus App Lab#The Oculus Store#Rhythm N Bullets#Realms Of Eternity
