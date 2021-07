"My mom is the youngest of two girls. She and my dad went to high school together, but they didn’t start dating until they were both in college. It was a chance meeting that they ran into each other in a bar. Cute story. Still, happily married and in love 23 years later. It all started when my mom got engaged. My aunt was so upset because she wasn’t engaged first, even though she was older. Throughout all the planning, she was pouting and kind of cold towards my mom.