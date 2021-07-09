A Look at Current Signals in the Durum Market
The most recent Canada: Outlook for Principal Field Crops released by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) in June quotes International Grains Council data that shows increases in durum production in Europe and North Africa to offset reductions in North America in 2021-22. Global ending stocks are forecast to grow by 400,000 metric tons to 8.5 million metric tons. The average price received by Saskatchewan farmers in 2021-22 was forecast to fall by $30/mt to $270/mt.www.dtnpf.com
