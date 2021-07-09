Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

339 Stonebridge Lane, Villages, Missouri 65079

lakeexpo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake of the Ozarks - This gorgeous 7 BR | 6 BA lakefront home offers the sweeping views of the lake you expect, and the luxury you deserve. Located in Lake of the Ozarks premier luxury home development, The Villages at Shawnee Bend and situated on the 21 MM offering exquisite Main Channel views. Soaring ceilings with post & beam construction and no maintenance white pine interior creates a Colorado lodge-like feel. Main level living & open floor plan includes custom kitchen complete with granite counter tops & SS appliances, stone fireplace, hardwood floors, and magnificent master suite. You'll be able to enjoy fantastic views from multiple decks. BONUS-Large Game Room over 3 CAR GARAGE is ready and waiting for your family to enjoy fun & games & loads of other features. The exterior includes a large lot with 130 LF, exquisite landscaping including double waterfalls, and a two person tram for easy access to the lake.

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfalls#Decks#Villages#Main Channel#Ss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Missouri StateOzarks First.com

Three Missouri cities place on list of ‘150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022’

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Three Missouri cities placed in the top 100 on U.S. News and World Report’s list of the “150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022.”. Kansas City placed the highest on the list at number 57. The list gave it a 6.7 overall score. It received a desirability score of 5.6, a value score of 7.7, a job market score of 7.2, a quality of life score of 6, and a net migration score of 6.4.
Missouri StateKCTV 5

Peek Inside: Timeless $9.9 million Missouri mansion

LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Westbury Estate is timeless and a legacy property in Ladue, offering hand-crafted details and stunning elements. The 20 Upper Warson Road property sits on 4.66 acres with 20,054 square feet of interior living space. The mansion comes with a gated driveway and has six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.
Sunrise Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

345 Liahona Circle, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

It's the waterfront house that everyone is talking about! Grand 8200 square ft. lake house on 189 feet of flat, cove protected lakefront. No expense spared during construction which resulted in low utility bills. 2 X 6 walls, main level 12 ft ceilings and jaw-dropping 24 ft. great room ceiling with windows lakeside throughout the entire home. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and high-end appliances. Main level living with master suite and additional 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Oversized garages have held 9 cars. The shop garage has a sink with hot & cold water, 220 amp service and windows lakeside. The other huge garage provides access to the upper level one bedroom apartment. (It's also easy to make an access to apartment inside the house, if desired.) Finishings on lower level are almost done, get your offer in before the price increases! Seller contractor to complete to buyer's specifications is negotiable.
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

Highway 5 and 7, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

COMMERCIAL/RESIDENTIAL COMBO. Own a 1760 Sq ft 3 BDRM/ 1 1/2 Bath home privatley sitting on over 9 acres with over 400 ft of HWY Frontage right on HWY 5 in Greenview. Home has attached garage and basement. In the process of rehabbing. Kitchen, bath and roof are finished. Also includes 2900 Sq ft metal barn/shed with electric. Property could easily be split.
Missouri Statewmcactionnews5.com

Memphis man drowns in southeast Missouri river

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (WMC) - A man who tried to swim across the Current River in southeast Missouri drowned Monday, according to an incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The report says the incident happened at 4 p.m. near Shote Hole Township in Carter County. MSHP says 38-year-old Edgar...
Missouri StatePosted by
FOX2Now

Chanterelle mushroom season is here in Missouri

ST. LOUIS– It’s time for Chanterelle mushrooms in Missouri. Now through August, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says the chanterelles can be found in the same habitat that morels are found. Those locations are on the ground in hardwood forests. The MDC also says take note of where you...
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

There’s A Jungle Themed Playground And Splash Pad In Missouri Called The Splash Pad

Summertime as a kid often meant sprinting through backyard sprinklers to help us beat the heat. Or maybe we would just have one of our friends hold the hose as we took turns running past it. Those were the days, weren’t they? Today’s kids have it even better with spray parks and splash pads, like […] The post There’s A Jungle Themed Playground And Splash Pad In Missouri Called The Splash Pad appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri Stateshowmeprogress.com

Meanwhile, this is Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While new cases of COVID-19 dropped in Kansas for the seventh consecutive month in June, the emergence of the delta variant in Missouri sent cases soaring. There were more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri in June based on data from the Missouri Department of...
Columbia, MDyieldpro.com

Stonebridge acquires 210-unit Columbia, Maryland apartment community

StoneBridge Investments of Washington, DC, has acquired Gramercy at Town Center, a 210-unit rental apartment community in the heart of fast-growing Columbia, Maryland, for $67 million. Martha Hastings and Bill Roohan of CBRE represented the seller. Maxi Leachman and David Webb, also of CBRE, arranged financing on behalf of the...
Missouri Statefox4kc.com

State of Missouri offers free in-home COVID-19 tests to all residents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — People living across Missouri are eligible for free at-home COVID-19 tests. Missourians can order the free testing kits online. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the kits will be delivered in two days from the order. Each nasal swab kit comes with instructions and free shipping. The kits need to be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours of taking the test. Results are provided by email within two days.
Springfield, MObtrtoday.com

Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri based musicians are featured on the July edition of Spotlight on the City. You’ll hear from The Violet Lockets, Justin Larkin, Hot Missoury, Teenage Aviation, Leisure Shoes, Lija Fonner, artists from Wee Rock Records, Push & Pull Records, and more!
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Police: Missouri woman dumped car's owner at car wash

ATCHISON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, Terry Smith Jr. reported the theft of a 2011 Volkswagen Passat from the 1500 Block of Main Street in Atchinson, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Smith and the suspect...
Missouri StateOzarks First.com

Gateway Arch finally named Missouri’s state monument

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The Gateway Arch is now being officially recognized as Missouri’s state monument. The arch is the tallest structure in the state at 630 feet and the tallest man-made monument in the nation. Students at Jefferson Elementary School in Farmington got the Arch recognized when they realized...
Missouri Statemymoinfo.com

Locals Fare Well in June Playing Missouri Lottery

Happy woman pumping fists celebrates success under money rain. (Farmington) Several from the Regional Radio listening area won nice cash prizes playing the Missouri Lottery in June, including a Jefferson County woman who won 100-thousand dollars. Luke Turnbough has the local winners.
Missouri Statekmmo.com

LANDOWNERS AND TENANTS INVITED TO RESPOND TO 2021 MISSOURI RENTAL RATE SURVEY

Landowners lease roughly 35 percent of Missouri crop, pasture and woodland acreage to renters every year. According to an extension economist at MU, rented acreage has increased in recent years as more land has transitioned to the next generation, interest rates have incentivized land investments and interest in carbon markets and working land conservation has grown.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Man drowns attempting to swim across river in Missouri

CARTER COUNTY—A Tennessee man drown Monday in Carter County Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 38-year-old Edgar O. Racanec Sacach of Memphis attempted to swim across the Current River at Shote Hole. He went under the water and did not resurface. Authorities found him a short time later in a shallow area.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Roberts Lane

No HOA! No deed restrictions. Wooded home site 12 acres with pond. 15 miles from Hospital and route 37. Nature lovers paradise. Has a well in place mature trees. Original perk was for a one bedroom but could be up-graded. Secluded, private and peaceful. Listing courtesy of Jim Barb Realty...
Missouri StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 8. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy