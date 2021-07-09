339 Stonebridge Lane, Villages, Missouri 65079

It's the waterfront house that everyone is talking about! Grand 8200 square ft. lake house on 189 feet of flat, cove protected lakefront. No expense spared during construction which resulted in low utility bills. 2 X 6 walls, main level 12 ft ceilings and jaw-dropping 24 ft. great room ceiling with windows lakeside throughout the entire home. Spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and high-end appliances. Main level living with master suite and additional 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Oversized garages have held 9 cars. The shop garage has a sink with hot & cold water, 220 amp service and windows lakeside. The other huge garage provides access to the upper level one bedroom apartment. (It's also easy to make an access to apartment inside the house, if desired.) Finishings on lower level are almost done, get your offer in before the price increases! Seller contractor to complete to buyer's specifications is negotiable.