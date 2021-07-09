339 Stonebridge Lane, Villages, Missouri 65079
Lake of the Ozarks - This gorgeous 7 BR | 6 BA lakefront home offers the sweeping views of the lake you expect, and the luxury you deserve. Located in Lake of the Ozarks premier luxury home development, The Villages at Shawnee Bend and situated on the 21 MM offering exquisite Main Channel views. Soaring ceilings with post & beam construction and no maintenance white pine interior creates a Colorado lodge-like feel. Main level living & open floor plan includes custom kitchen complete with granite counter tops & SS appliances, stone fireplace, hardwood floors, and magnificent master suite. You'll be able to enjoy fantastic views from multiple decks. BONUS-Large Game Room over 3 CAR GARAGE is ready and waiting for your family to enjoy fun & games & loads of other features. The exterior includes a large lot with 130 LF, exquisite landscaping including double waterfalls, and a two person tram for easy access to the lake.www.lakeexpo.com
