Oil Futures Chase Equities Higher as Traders Eye OPEC+ Talks

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Although all contracts posted modest losses this week, crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Friday's session higher. The contracts were supported by rallying equities and a sagging U.S. Dollar Index as oil traders monitored progress on OPEC+ talks after a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates blocked the group's joint agreement to gradually increase production next month.

