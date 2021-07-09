Cancel
Carlos Correa out of the starting lineup Friday for the Astros

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Correa is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Astros, BaseballPress.com reports. Correa is dealing with an illness and has been placed on the injured list. This would seem to indicate that it’s COVID-related. It’s not known if Correa tested positive for COVID or if he was just a close contact. There could be a silver lining here as Correa went 0-11 versus the Athletics earlier this week. Robel Garcia will play shortstop and bat ninth in Correa’s absence.

