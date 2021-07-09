Cancel
Brewvine: Middlecoast Brewing Company Changes

By Whitney Amann
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaDDW_0asSZ6PF00

Four years ago, they started out as Monkey Fist brewing, distributing their craft beer out of the back of State Street Marketplace.

Since then, the guys at Middlecoast Brewing Company changed their name, added a line of hard seltzers and have taken over the former State Street Market.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to Middlecoast to talk about their newest exciting endeavor for this week’s Brewvine.

“Yeah it is exciting, I never really imagined that we’d be doing all beverages and we’re talking about it now amongst ourselves we’re like, are we a brew-stillery now? I think we’re a brew-stillery now,” said lead brewer Joel Mulder.

From their beer to seltzers and now spirits, everything that’s poured behind the bar is made behind the glass at Middlecoast Brewing Company thanks to the newest addition to their “brew-stillery”.

Their gins take on a wide variety of flavor from a heavy juniper, to a light licorice taste.

The bartenders also created the “mulders cherry supreme” to showcase their smoothe, cherry vodka.

Creating some of their new spirits may take some trial and error but Joel says he’s embracing this challenge as a fun new part of the craft that he loves.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

 https://www.9and10news.com
