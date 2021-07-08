Cancel
By Staff Reports
pinalcentral.com
 12 days ago

The following student achievements have been reported to PinalCentral:. MACON/ATLANTA, Ga. — Kei Nok Fung of Maricopa graduated from the College of Health Professions with a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Mercer University. Mercer enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges — liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions and professional advancement — on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.

