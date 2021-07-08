Student achievements

Wabash Valley Road Runners in Terre Haute recently named winners of their 2021 scholarship competition. Ian Gadberry of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Ben Ross of Marshall High School in Illinois each received $1,000 scholarships. Gadberry plans to attend Indiana State University and Ross will attend Butler University in the fall. Wabash Valley applicants are evaluated based on their academic and athletic accomplishments as well as the contributions they make to their schools and communities. High school applicants must be an active member of their high school cross country or track team participating in running events in their senior year and at least one other year or active members of a running club. For scholarship program details, visit http://www.wvrr.org/.