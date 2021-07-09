Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild joins hit songwriter Emily Weisband for an ethereal new duet

By Carena Liptak
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-winning singer-songwriter Emily Weisband enlists Little Big Town band mate Karen Fairchild for her newest song, “butterfly.”. “From the moment I heard this song I couldn’t stop listening and harassing Emily about it!” Karen explains. “It’s so relatable — the stages of love and how they change. Emily’s voice and writing has a vulnerability that is gut-wrenching. I’m so happy that she asked me to be a part of it.”

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Halsey
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethereal#Little Big Town#Duet#Bts#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Taylor Swift joins Big Red Machine on new song 'Renegade'

July 2 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift joins indie folk duo Big Red Machine on a new song. Big Red Machine, a duo consisting of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner, released the song "Renegade" featuring Swift on Friday. Big Red Machine also released a lyric video for...
TV & VideosKentucky New Era

Natalie Hemby On Writing Little Big Town’s “Pontoon” | CMT’s I Wrote That

Natalie Hemby wrote Little Big Town’s earworm initially as a joke, but now it’s the best joke she ever told. 🛥️ 🎶. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #LittleBigTown #NatalieHemby #IWroteThat #CMT. SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: https://bit.ly/2EUv0Nc. For updates...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Prolific Songwriter Murray McLauchlan Likens New Songs From His 20th LP ‘Hourglass’ to “Children’s Songs for Adults”

“My wife, Denise, always says you can catch more flies with honey,” Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Murray McLauchlan tells American Songwriter in a recent phone interview, discussing his new album, Hourglass. Released July 9 via True North Records, the 10-track collection—McLauchlan’s 20th studio album—speaks to enduring issues of racism and privilege.
Music987thebull.com

Shy Carter, Cole Swindell, & David Lee Murphy On Their Project Together

Shy Carter recently released a collaboration featuring Cole Swindell and David Lee Murphy. All three artists stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about how their project came together, plus each of them performed a song. “Beer With Friends” is a song that Carter co-wrote. He said it was...
Beauty & FashionCMT

Emily Weisband Talks Dreamy Karen Fairchild Collaboration “Butterfly”

Singer-songwriter Emily Weisband is known for penning songs for artists including Camila Cabello (“Consequences”), Dan + Shay (“Make or Break”), Lady A’s Hillary Scott (“Thy Will”), BTS with Halsey (“Boy With Luv”), and Keith Urban (“Steal My Thunder”), but over the past few years, she also shown she can move confidently in different creative spaces.
Musickizn.com

Caylee Hammack is Proud To Be On Tour With Luke Bryan

Country music tours are returning to venues near you, and along with fans being excited – the artists are just as happy to be back performing. Caylee Hammack is one of those singers who had her life and career interrupted for the last year and half, but she couldn’t be more happy about opening for Luke Bryan on his Proud To Be Right Here tour.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hank Williams Sr.'s Grandson Sam Shares New Song 'Kids,' Featuring Keith Urban

As the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams Sr, it was only natural that Sam Williams would find his place in country music just like his father, Hank Williams Jr. At this point, it's becoming a family tradition to pursue music in Nashville. Williams' debut album Glasshouse Children is set for release on August 20th but the singer-songwriter has given us a preview of what's to come with his new Keith Urban collaboration, "Kids."
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Sam Williams Previews New Album With Keith Urban Collaboration ‘Kids’

Sam Williams, the grandson of country music’s forefather Hank Williams Sr., has announced his debut album. Glasshouse Children, a collection of 10 songs, will be released August 20th on Mercury Nashville. But sparse country like his grandfather’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” this is not. Sam Williams works in lush, immersive dream-pop country. His new song “Kids,” featuring Keith Urban on guitar, is awash in sweeping production. The through-line is Williams’ plaintive voice, full of longing and vulnerability. “We want to feel connected so we pretend to care/cause we’re so freaked out when nobody’s there,” he sings. The Cadillac Three’s Jaren...
MusicEffingham Radio

Keith Urban To Perform At ‘Global Citizen Live’ Concert

Keith Urban will be part of a star-studded lineup of this year's “Global Citizen Live,” a 24-hour event which is part of the Recovery Plan for the World on September 25th. This year's broadcast “focuses on COVID-19, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet; and advancing equity for all,” according to its website.
Musicwkml.com

17 Songs That Made Luke Bryan A Superstar

Who has more fun than Luke Bryan? You can hear it on his songs, see it on his social media almost daily and also feel it when you see him perform live. As Luke celebrates his 45th birthday today (7/17), we take a look at 17 songs that made him a country superstar.
Music995qyk.com

Keith Urban, Dolly Parton Featured On Newcomer Sam Williams’ Album

Sam Williams, the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams and the son of Hank Williams Jr., has announced his debut album, and it features a duet with Dolly Parton and guitar work from Keith Urban. Williams announced his debut album, Glasshouse Children, is arriving August 20th via Mercury Nashville. Ahead...
Musickokefm.com

CMT to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Country Music Titan Charley Pride with “CMT GIANTS: CHARLEY PRIDE”

CMT today announced “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” an all-new special celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of trailblazing country music titan Charley Pride. The star-packed, 90-minute event premieres Wednesday, August 25th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride” brings together Charley’s superstar friends and some of the biggest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy