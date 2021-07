The Mastic Beach community and beyond are doing their best to wrap their arms around a 10-year-old boy battling for his life against an aggressive brain tumor. Bradley Wolmart of Mastic Beach had emergency surgery in April 2020 to remove the tumor, just one day after he was diagnosed with grade IV glioblastoma. Chemotherapy, radiation and an additional surgery kept the tumor from returning — until early last month, when Bradley’s family learned the tumor had returned and could not be operated on due to its location on his brain.