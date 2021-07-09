Cancel
Damon Dash to produce docuseries ‘In Love for a Living’; Devon Terrell to star in Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh*t’; and more

By Candice Williams
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamon Dash says he’s pushing back at previous reality TV portrayals with his own personal docuseries, In Love for a Living. In a statement to Deadline, Dash says that his new series, which will “focus on his life and that of his fiancée Raquel Horn and their 8-month-old son Dusko” was an opportunity to hit back at previous shows like We Tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop that had negatively portrayed him. “I wanted to just showcase the reality of what it just looks like to be in a great relationship, as opposed to just showcasing the trauma and the dysfunction of our culture,” he noted. In Love for a Living will be available via Damon Dash Studios, Dash’s forthcoming streaming service and production studio.

