Retiring Well: Initial Public Offerings

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
 7 days ago

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show, Retiring Well. This week they’ll be talking about the elements of an income plan and break down initial public offerings. “There can be some great opportunity because if it’s got great brand recognition and...

www.9and10news.com

New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Stevanato Group Celebrates Initial Public Offering And First Day Of Public Trading On New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (the "Company") today celebrates its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "STVN." Founded by Giovanni Stevanato in 1949, the Company is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. "It...
Economy9&10 News

Retiring Well: Investment Planning

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show, Retiring Well. This week they’ll be talking about investment planning and how when the DOW, S&P, and NASDAQ dips, it can be stressful for some investors. “When looking at your IRA it can be...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Thorne HealthTech Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering Of Its Common Stock

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Thorne HealthTech has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "THRN." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions; there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

RA'ANANA, Israel, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd (the "Company"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,909,091 units at a public offering price of $5.51 per unit, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an initial exercise price of $5.50 per share. In addition, the Company has granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase up to 436,363 additional ordinary shares and/or 436,363 warrants to purchase 436,363 ordinary shares at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The underwriter partially exercised its over-allotment option with respect to 436,363 warrants to purchase ordinary shares. At the closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,909,091 ordinary shares and 3,345,454 warrants to purchase ordinary shares. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Patria Portfolio Company SmartFit Completes Initial Public Offering

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited, or "Patria" (PAX: NASDAQ), through its affiliated investment funds, announces the completion of the initial public offering of portfolio company SmartFit. The company priced shares at R$23 and began trading on the Brazilian B3 Stock Exchange on July 14 th, 2021 under the ticker SMFT3. The listing raised at least R$2.3 billion in a 100% primary offering, with the potential for upsizing through an over-allotment option. SmartFit is the first publicly listed fitness club operator in Latin America and the 5 th largest Brazilian IPO in 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

WALTHAM, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TScan), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $100.0 million, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses payable by TScan. In addition, TScan has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 1,000,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being offered and sold by TScan.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Imago BioSciences, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. ("Imago"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 8,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Imago, are expected to be $134.4 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Imago. Imago has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from Imago up to an additional 1,260,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Imago's common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is expected to begin trading under the symbol "IMGO" on July 16, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "CLAQU" beginning on July 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.0001, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, rights and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "CLAQ," "CLAQR" and "CLAQW," respectively.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

F45 Training Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering At $16.00 Per Share

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "F45") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,312,500 shares of its common stock, 18,750,000 of which are being offered by the Company and 1,562,500 of which are being offered by the selling stockholder named in the prospectus, at a price of $16.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). The Company and the selling stockholder have granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 3,046,875 shares of common stock. The shares will begin trading tomorrow on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FXLV" and the offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

ChargePoint Announces Pricing Of Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ("ChargePoint" or the "Company") (CHPT) , a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 12,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), by certain stockholders of the Company (the "Selling Stockholders"), at a public offering price of $23.50 per share. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Closing Of $15.6 Million Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("AgriFORCE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:AGRI;AGRIW), today announced the closing of an underwritten initial public offering of 3,127,998 units, each consisting of one common share and one Series A warrant to purchase one common share, at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.6 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Food Maker Chobani Files Confidential Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food maker Chobani announced that it filed a confidential draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 6, 2021 for a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Chobani expects to commence the public offering following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Membership Collective Group, INC. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2021-- Membership Collective Group (“MCG”), a global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Works, The Ned, Scorpios Beach Club and Soho Home, and related digital platforms, today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. MCG has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to offer 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. In addition, MCG is granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14.00 to $16.00 per share. MCG has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MCG”.
Income TaxPosted by
9&10 News

Retiring Well: Roth IRA Over A Traditional One

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show, Retiring Well. This week they’ll be talking about the three questions you need to answer for success, and why you might choose a Roth IRA over a traditional one. “You put in with after-tax...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

VerifyMe Announces Closing of $106,260,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option, by Co-Sponsored SPAC - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SPAC is targeting businesses with enterprise values of approximately $250 million to $500 million within the technology and business services industry. ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc....
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Ryan Specialty Group launches IPO

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings (Ryan Specialty) has announced the launch of an initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Ryan Specialty is offering 56,918,278 shares of stock in the IPO at an expected price of between $22 and $25 per share. The company intends to grant the underwriters...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
MarketsAmerican Banker

Lending platform Blend Labs raises $360 million in top-range IPO

Blend Labs, a lending platform for financial companies, raised $360 million in an initial public offering price at the top of a marketed range. San Francisco-based Blend sold 20 million Class A shares Thursday for $18 each, according to a statement. The company had marketed 20 million for $16 to $18.

