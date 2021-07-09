Masters of the Universe: Revelation is Getting its Own Cereal
Masters of the Universe: Revelation is getting its own cereal! Mattel Television and Netflix are working together to bring about a new vision of the famous He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise to screens. Fans of the original Filmation produced animated series from the 1980s will finally get to see how those characters' stories continue with the upcoming sequel series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. With Kevin Smith as showrunner for the new series, this new take on Eternia's classic characters is a nostalgic boost for those Saturday morning cartoon fans.comicbook.com
