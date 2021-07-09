Cancel
Comics

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is Getting its Own Cereal

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasters of the Universe: Revelation is getting its own cereal! Mattel Television and Netflix are working together to bring about a new vision of the famous He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise to screens. Fans of the original Filmation produced animated series from the 1980s will finally get to see how those characters' stories continue with the upcoming sequel series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. With Kevin Smith as showrunner for the new series, this new take on Eternia's classic characters is a nostalgic boost for those Saturday morning cartoon fans.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Kevin Conroy
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Henry Rollins
Person
Diedrich Bader
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Of The Universe#The Masters#New Masters#Food Drink#Mattel Television#Castlevania#Twitter
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
TV & VideosComicBook

Star Trek: Coda Trilogy: New Details Revealed

New details about the Star Trek: Coda trilogy, which was first revealed in February, have surfaced. This trilogy of novels appears to be the finale to the long-running line of Star Trek novels taking place after Star Trek: Nemesis. For 15 years, this line of novels was the only way for fans to continue adventuring in the final frontier with the cast of characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager. Now, with Star Trek: Picard offering a new canon continuation of the Star Trek story, the books have been in an awkward position. The Star Trek: Coda trilogy will alleviate that tension and, most assume, bring closure to this version of Star Trek's future.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Netflix and Mattel Television Debut Masters of the Universe: Revelation Official Trailer!

Netflix has released the official trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 and it looks like Kevin Smith and Co. pulled this one the fuck off. It features He-Man and Skeletor going ham and what appears to be a straight-up continuation of the original series from the 1980s. Hamill sounds awesome as Skeletor, and all of a sudden, we could have a best series of the year nominee.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’ Trailer: Kevin Smith Helps The Power Of Grayskull Return In July

Netflix is bringing viewers back to Eternia with “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.” The series marks the first new episodes to be produced in over 20 years. However, unlike other attempts to change or alter the entire franchise, this project stays true to its roots. The premiere episode promises the familiar as “…a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor leaves Eternia fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull scattered throughout the land.
MoviesCollider

'WandaVision's Matt Shakman Will Direct the Next 'Star Trek' Movie

The next Star Trek movie has landed its director in WandaVision hotshot Matt Shakman. The director will now helm the next installment in the space odyssey franchise, which has had some developmental issues over the last few years. Deadline first reported the news on Shakman's hire — the same day WandaVision nabbed 23 Emmy nominations (including Shakman for Best Director for a Limited Series). According to the outlet, things will start moving quickly for the film, which is set to start production in the spring. With WandaVision being the massive success that it was, we have all the hope in the world that Shakman will carry that same energy onto the USS Enterprise.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Spectacular final trailer for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe Revelation: Pure Nostalgia

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Masters of the Universe: Revelation), the new animated series that comes to Netflix As a sequel to the original work of the eighties, it can be seen in a new and spectacular trailer that you can see heading this news and in which a series of revelations that will form the central axis of the plot along with a good handful of frantic combat sequences.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Masters of The Universe: Revelation Part 1 Trailer: The Final Battle for Eternia Begins

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Master of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith's update to the cult classic cartoon series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. In June, the streamer released the first official trailer for the new cartoon, giving fans a first look at the return of the titular heroes to the tune of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For a Hero." The footage spanned just over a minute with brief snippets of various characters in action.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

A new mission brings Star Wars: The Bad Batch back to basics

The Bad Batch, perhaps more than any other Star Wars prequel series, has a unique opportunity to explore how the Empire settles all the lingering disputes and various power vacuums that remain following that abruptly decisive end to the Clone Wars, up close and personal. Consider the sharpshooter Crosshair—once a...
MoviesComicBook

Gunpowder Milkshake Star Carla Gugino on Joining Netflix's Impressive Action Ensemble

With many action films, productions can typically find one compelling performer to carry the narrative and physical requirements of the entire experience, allowing the rest of the supporting roles to be filled with below-the-line performers who add extra elements to the already competent production. In the case of Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake from director Navot Papushado, the entire main ensemble brings with them not only their own strengths that would let them carry the weight of such an adventure independently, but also deliver unique perspectives that complement one another and heighten every scene. Carla Gugino, for example, has starred in all manner of compelling films, though is only one cog of the overall narrative. Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.
MoviesComicBook

Jakob's Wife Gets Shudder Premiere Date

The new horror film Jakob's Wife has been playing various film festivals around the world, with fans who were hoping to stream the film being in luck, as Shudder has confirmed that the film would be making its exclusive streaming debut later this summer. For those who might not be aware of Shudder, the service specializes in compelling genre content, bringing together the best in independent, foreign, and classic horror, making it the go-to destination for horror fans when they want to check out a new or beloved favorite. Check out Jakob's Wife when it starts streaming exclusively on Shudder on August 19th.

Comments / 0

