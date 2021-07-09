Cancel
Love Island fans react in disbelief as Liberty says she’s ‘falling in love’... after less than two weeks

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

It is called Love Island , after all.

Viewers of the hit ITV2 sitcom have reacted in disbelief after contestant Liberty Poole claimed she was falling in love with Jake Cornish, despite having known each other less than two weeks.

The pair have been growing close in recent episodes of Love Island , though Friday night’s episode (9 July) saw Jake enjoy some intense flirting newly arrived contestant Millie Court.

“I think I might be falling in love,” said Liberty, while sitting by the side of a pool.

Writing on social media, fans shared their fears for Liberty and Jake’s long-term romantic prospects, and questioned whether Liberty’s suggestion of love was premature.

“Liberty said she’s falling in love after like 2 weeks. What kinda foolishness??” wrote one person.

“Liberty is making the classic mistake of mistaking lust for love,” wrote another, while someone else described it as “microwaved love”.

“Liberty’s falling in love,” wrote one Twitter user. “Someone better come pick her up.”

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

